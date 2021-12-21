Arivo Mens Casual Running Shoes Breathable Lightweight Sneaker Slip-on Walking Sock Athletic Fashion Sports Shoes – AR3P





Price: 599.00

(as of December 21, 2021 05:29:55 UTC – Details) Product Description Stylish and flexible Arivo shoe for the feet, lightweight and lightweight with designed mesh protection Durable non-slip sole The outsole has flexible grooves, which enhance the shoe’s ability to be slip resistant .; Arch support sockliner gives the midfoot the best support as you move The special design of the outsole conforms to your foot correctly, light and comfortable. It can be bent freely with great elasticity and good softness. Soft memory foam padded insole and breathable mesh lining make your foot cool and comfortable Product Specifications Upper measures approximately the lower part of the arch of the foot Non-slip Airmix outsole for long walks and wear. Breathable air cushion design High-end, fashionable and original air cushion design, a variety of colors and styles to choose from. The design of the shoes combines stability, cushioning and fashion to truly meet customer needs and take care of your every step. Designed for comfort ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT: These men’s walking shoes are made of ultra-light mesh material, so you can hardly feel their weight when you wear them. As long as you wear these men’s walking shoes, you will not feel tired even if you walk and exercise for a long time. Flexible Non-slip Sole The sole of the sneaker running shoe is made of ultra-light natural rubber material, the pattern at the bottom of the sole has flexible grooves, strengthens the grip and grip capacity of the shoe, helping users adapt to all road conditions. Use in daily life The upper padding ensures exceptional comfort. Designed with soft straps and toe shanks to support a wide range of motion and flexibility. Stylish and unique design perfect for any occasion: casual, walking, running, jogging, training, indoor, sport, outdoor, travel, exercise and training. Product Dimensions: 30 x 10 x 16 cm

Date of first availability: June 14, 2021

Manufacturer: Arivo

ASIN: B0978XJBJM

Item model number: AR_03BLK-6

Department: Men

Manufacturer: Arivo

Packer: Arivo Shoes, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Dimensions of the item LxWxH: 30 x 10 x 16 centimeters

Net quantity: 1.00 Pair

Generic Name: Hiking Shoe Closure: lace up

Heel height: 3 centimeters

Shoe Width: Medium

BREATHABLE MESH UPPER: ARIVO men’s sneakers feature a one-piece knit upper with thousands of ventilation holes to keep the interior dry and clean. Soft and comfortable and breathable.

High Elasticity & Non-slip Sole: The full outsole of men’s sneakers is made of anti-slip MD material with high elasticity and softness which will give you a lot of support and shock absorption. And the non-slip grooves on the bottom can increase friction, anti-twist, make you less prone to slipping during exercise. Perfect sport tennis shoes for men.

Durability: These men’s walking shoes are made of an ultra-light mesh material and use a new overall shuttle weaving technology in the knit upper to provide high elasticity and reinforce it with a hot melt for better durability. So you can hardly feel its weight when you wear them and you won’t feel tired. Did you like it? Thanks for sharing on social media!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalcirculate.com/arivo-mens-casual-running-shoes-walking-sock-slip-on-lightweight-breathable-sneakers-athletic-fashion-sports-shoes-ar3p/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos