EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Fashion designer Coco Fennell and comedian John Robins cancel

With a new baby and an Oscar win, it’s been a year to remember for Killing Eve screenwriter Emerald Fennell.

Her sister, Coco, may be looking forward to seeing 2021 again. I’ve heard that fashion designer Coco, the 32-year-old daughter of jeweler Theo Fennell, has broken off her engagement to TV comedian John Robins, 39. .

They had been engaged since 2019.

“A few weeks ago my relationship ended, which is very, very sad,” confirms Robins.

Home rematch for Stanbury as she marries a soccer toyboy … again

Many weddings are postponed due to the pandemic, but Caroline Stanbury has managed to organize not one but two ceremonies.

After exchanging his vows on a beach in Mauritius last month, the boyfriend of Prince Andrew, 45, said “yes” for the second time to former Spanish footballer Sergio Carrallo, 18 years his junior.

This time the lavish wedding took place in Dubai, where they live. “I am very happy that we are finally married in front of all of our friends and family,” said Stanbury, star of Ladies Of London, who wore a white princess dress designed by Celia Kritharioti.

The mother of three, who divorced Turkish businessman Cem Habib in 2019, adds: “We have had the most incredible day.”

Stuck for a late giveaway? Prince Charles has a good idea, but it will cost you dearly. He charges 60 a jar for his Highgrove Royal Estate honey. It comes in a fancy ceramic container, engraved with the Highgrove logo and a floral and bee design. His store justifies the price by explaining that it comes from three beehives “in beautiful Highgrove Park”. Hopefully the price doesn’t stick to you. . .

Socialist brand Williams leaves 1m

Shirley Williams, the Labor minister who became one of the rebels of the “gang of four” that founded the SDP, left behind a very capitalist fortune of nearly a million.

Curiously, the great Liberal Democrat, who died in April at the age of 90, bequeathed only 50,000 and a suite of Edwardian furniture to her only child, her daughter Rebecca, a high-profile lawyer. Baroness Williams has been criticized for sending Rebecca to a private school despite her leftist views.

Newly released probate documents reveal that she left an estate of over 917,000, of which 200,000 each went to her niece and nephew from the sale of her Hertfordshire home, as well as 5,000 to the Liberal Party -democrat she helped create.

As well as Ed Sheeran doesn’t rely on touring for his income. I can reveal that the pop superstar earned a tiny 591 while performing live in 2021, up from 70 million the year before.

Recently released accounts from her live business, Nathan Cable Touring, reveal that she accumulated administrative expenses of 213,911 for the 12 months through March, so Sheeran actually suffered a loss of 211,000.

Fortunately, he won’t have a hard time buying presents this Christmas, with a reputed fortune of 220 million.

Petra makes her mark on fiance Sam

Super rich couples usually show their love with a huge diamond, or maybe a yacht.

So it’s refreshing to see that F1 200million heiress Petra Ecclestone has shown her dedication to real estate agent Sam Palmer’s fiancé in a way that wouldn’t seem out of place on The Only Way Is Essex.

The 33-year-old opted for matching tattoos with Palmer, 38. His reads “yours”, while his reads “mine”.

Hmm, that doesn’t sound like an equal partnership to me, but Petra brings a bit more to the relationship, financially.