How these Danish high school students work to create a dress code that makes sense

AryaniDuppada rushed through the halls of Denmark High School one afternoon on her way to her next class when a teacher suddenly stopped her and pulled her aside. The teacher gave him a warning for breaking the dress code.

Duppada remembers her outfit from that day. She wore a crop top with high waisted jeans. She said those who paid attention could only see her stomach when she raised her arms to fix her ponytail.

When she got home, she participated in an online group chat with friends to tell them about the incident, and her female classmates shared stories about the school dress code.

A friend said she was sitting in class when her teacher, who is male, told her to go to the reception because she was wearing a tank top with spaghetti straps.

It’s unfair and it’s uncomfortable for my friend, who is female, to have a dress code not only by a teacher but in front of the whole class, said Duppada. It’s embarassing.

After hearing this story, Duppadecided to take action.

She created an Instagram page called Am I Distracting You?

The movement has grown significantly over the past two months, resulting in a real shift towards updating the dress code not only in Denmark, but in all schools in the Forsyth County school system.

Surrealist

At the time, however, Duppada had no idea the page would develop the way it did.

She announced in a post that she and a group of other students will be holding a protest at Denmark High School in September, inviting other students to create signs and speak in advance at Sharon Forks and Post Road Libraries.

Then waves of messages started pouring in.

Many of them were students, asking for means to help or participate in a protest in their own schools. This has led to dress code protests at other high schools in the county, including the Alliance Academy for Innovation.

Seeing how many students wanted to participate, Duppada decided to team up with six other students to write a letter to the school administration that each student could sign.

This group was led by students Oviya Kumar, Connor Kazemi, Amanda Gibson, Braeden Martin, Ryan Liming and Turner Davis.

On the day of the protest, more than a hundred students gathered in Denmark’s courtyard before the start of the school day, dressed in tank tops with signs stuck to the front.

Some read: Instead of teaching girls to hide their bodies, teach boys that women are not sex objects, or Teach boys to listen, not girls to cover themselves.

Duppada sat down on one of the tables in the courtyard and watched the crowd of students staring at her.

It was surreal, says Duppada. I didn’t expect a lot of people to be there, but it was amazing how many people were supporting this movement. And it wasn’t just girls. It was the guys too.

After the protest, the group of students proceeded to the school reception, delivering the letter outlining their concerns about the dress code to Principal Kim Oliver.

As soon as they handed her the letter, Duppadasaid Oliver told them that she would like to sit down and discuss with them the dress code and what they can do to improve it.

I really appreciated that she wanted to sit down and have a conversation with me and try to get along, said Duppada.

Attracting attention

The student-led group ended up meeting Oliver every week for the next month or so, going over the current dress code and making notes on what they could remove or improve.

The students said one of their biggest concerns with the current dress code was the vague and subjective wording that they said targeted female students.

Section E of the dress code states that skirts and shorts must be of an acceptable length to avoid disruption of a normal school day. There is no definition of what would be considered an acceptable length written in the dress code. It stipulates that the final decision on the matter is left to the director or his representative.

Kumar said sections like these aren’t just for female students, but also make students wonder what they can and can’t really wear to school.

I think it’s very subjective. How are we supposed to know what is considered short shorts? Said Duppada. What we consider short may not be the same for administrators.

The students also highlighted the introduction to the dress code, which states that clothing or appearance should be avoided that tends to draw attention to an individual rather than a learning situation.

He goes on to say that the school administration is responsible for determining what is appropriate and that the school principal is authorized to adjust the dress code on a case-by-case basis.

Kumar said the language used in this section is subjective and blames the student because their appearance or body is a distraction.

It shouldn’t be the students’ fault, and they shouldn’t have to feel awkward in the middle of the class, Kumar said.

Kazemi believes the dress code should, overall, be a way to protect students and make them feel safe and comfortable in school. Instead, he said it served to morally attack certain children.

To improve the dress code, he said he needed clearly defined rules written so that the students could understand.

I thought it should be easier, Kazemi said. It’s what you can, and it’s what you can’t wear.

Safe and confident

After speaking with Oliver about their concerns and the changes they would make to the current dress code, the principal reached out to Todd Shirley, the director of operations for Forsyth County Schools.

He asked the group of students to prepare a draft of a new dress code for their review and review. So that’s what they did.

They created a student-led team to prepare for the project, working with administrators and researching other more inclusive dress codes that have been successful in school systems across the United States.

The administration and staff were very supportive of this, Kazemi said. It really seemed like they wanted to help and that they cared about what we were doing and our cause.

Throughout the process, Kumar said they would meet with the school administration on a regular basis and would give the students valuable feedback which ultimately led to a full draft that they felt comfortable with.

The new draft student dress code currently reads as follows:

This dress code encourages fair education and does not reinforce stereotypes. It should be applied without bias based on sex, gender identity, body type or size, religion, race, gender expression, sexual orientation, class demographics or culture. .

This dress code hopes to provide mental and physical comfort to students while ensuring their safety according to their clothing and appearance.

The project then lists the clothes that students must wear and the prohibited items, indicating which specific parts of the body should be covered by clothing.

Kazemi said they recently sent this draft to Shirley and plan to hear a decision from her by next month.

Although the new project has not been finalized or implemented, the students said they were excited to see a change in the dress code of school districts so that students don’t have to worry about whether they will be sent to the office or sent home for their clothing choices.

[I want students] to come to school and feel safe in what they’re wearing and just plain confident overall, Kumar said.