Police arrest 2 Stockton men with 100 items of clothing stolen from inside car – CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN / CBS SF) San Francisco Police said Monday they arrested two men from Stockton last week after catching them with stolen goods.

On December 12, officers patrolling the 1700 block of Sunnydale saw three people exiting a vehicle in the park and, on the ground nearby, several clothing tags and hangers.

READ MORE: UPDATE: San Jose Police are looking for suspect and victim after Oakridge Mall shooting

As the police approached the vehicle, they noticed several plastic bags containing clothes.

READ MORE: Census-based redistribution may give Marin County Latinos more political clout

Seeing the police, the suspects fled. Officers were able to arrest one suspect, however, and apprehended a second after a brief foot chase, police said.

A search of the suspicious vehicle revealed nearly 100 items of clothing, many still wearing the store’s security sensors. The recovered items included clothing from brands like Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levis and Ralph Lauren, police said.

NO MORE NEWS: COVID: New restrictions hit struggling Bay Area restaurants with disappointing end to 2021

Officers arrested the two suspects, identified as residents of Stockton, Darrel Brookins, 20, and Fredi Arriaga-Rendon, 22, on suspicion of receiving stolen goods and possessing burglary tools. In addition, Arriaga-Rendon was also arrested for parole violation while Brookins was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, according to police.



Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.