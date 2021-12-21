Fashion
Police arrest 2 Stockton men with 100 items of clothing stolen from inside car – CBS San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN / CBS SF) San Francisco Police said Monday they arrested two men from Stockton last week after catching them with stolen goods.
On December 12, officers patrolling the 1700 block of Sunnydale saw three people exiting a vehicle in the park and, on the ground nearby, several clothing tags and hangers.
As the police approached the vehicle, they noticed several plastic bags containing clothes.
Seeing the police, the suspects fled. Officers were able to arrest one suspect, however, and apprehended a second after a brief foot chase, police said.
A search of the suspicious vehicle revealed nearly 100 items of clothing, many still wearing the store’s security sensors. The recovered items included clothing from brands like Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levis and Ralph Lauren, police said.
Officers arrested the two suspects, identified as residents of Stockton, Darrel Brookins, 20, and Fredi Arriaga-Rendon, 22, on suspicion of receiving stolen goods and possessing burglary tools. In addition, Arriaga-Rendon was also arrested for parole violation while Brookins was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, according to police.
