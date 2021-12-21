Beauty versus fashion: early access strategies for collaborations in China

One of the reasons that collaborations are so appealing to brands is that they can surprise and excite consumers because they are different from the usual offerings. And, by providing influential names with early or initial access to these products, the hype can be further heightened.

Research of Jing Daily latest Insight series, The Drop: understanding successful brand collaborations, found that beauty brands and luxury fashion brands tend to adopt different early access tactics in China. It is common for the former to donate products to various Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) ahead of a launch, allowing them to review and demonstrate the use of the product before it goes on sale. In comparison, the big names in fashion rely much less on private influencers to generate consumer anticipation in China. Instead, they tend to give early access to their brand ambassadors or high profile celebrities.

Looking at their respective declines over the past few years, one can see the difference. For example, Este Lauder gave several Chinese beauty KOLs first access to her limited Este Lauder x SHUSHU / TONG beauty gift sets for the 2021 Qixi Festival (Traditional Chinese Valentine’s Day). On local social media platforms like Weibo, KOLs posted photos using the brand’s makeup and praised the collaboration for its quality and originality. A beauty influencer with nearly 3.7 million followers even produced a 90-second promotional video to announce the new collaboration and it received over 25,000 likes. This same strategy was adopted by the Bobbi Brown x Monopoly collaboration, released in fall 2021. For that drop, KOLs created over 75% of the original promotional content on Weibo, as shown in graph one.

Chart 1 also shows how luxury fashion brands are developing different strategies for their declines. For their collaboration, Gucci and The North Face released photos of various Chinese celebrities many of whom were the brand’s former partners wearing outfits days before their collaboration kicked off in China on December 29, 2020 (the oldest in the world). Likewise, Louis Vuitton’s tie-up with Supreme was bolstered by Chinese idol Lu Han, who acquired the highly sought-after hoodie ahead of its official release in China on June 30, 2017. The day before, Lu had posted photos of wearing him the hoodie on Weibo and received over 1.8 million likes.

More recently, the Fendi x Skims collaboration, which launched on November 9, 2021, saw several celebrities acquire items early, sparking public recognition for a drop that ultimately resulted in $ 1 million in profits within the first minute of launch. At the end of October, several Chinese idols posted photos for Fendi x Skims, leading the Italian house’s Weibo posts featuring them to receive noticeably more likes, comments and shares compared to other posts announcing the collaboration. Figure 2 highlights the important role Chinese KOLs play in Fendi’s online strategy, despite being a world famous and highly recognizable brand.

Beauty and luxury brands ultimately use contrasting first-access strategies because they have different levels of cultural capital. The first is more prolific in the introduction of new offers and the conduct of inter-brand collaborations and therefore devotes more effort to distinguishing its products. The saturated beauty market, especially in China, is experiencing fiercer competition than the luxury market, given the simultaneous presence of Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Western players. Therefore, beauty influencers play a vital role in explaining and demonstrating in detail the uniqueness of products.

Individually, beauty KOLs have significantly fewer social media followers than generic celebrities, so the latter is still crucial in persuading their followers (who are a target market for the beauty industry) to buy products. . In contrast, renowned luxury fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Gucci have a higher level of cultural capital, so their drops focus more on the hype and go viral, to keep their names trendy. , instead of their goal being to convince potential customers to buy direct. Thus, photos of pop idols wearing yet to be released collaboration clothes are usually sufficient for promotion.

In luxury fashion, overall, collaborations are seen more as a marketing ploy than a driver of direct consumption, but is this true for brand crossovers as a whole? Now available on our Reports page, The Drop: understanding successful brand collaborations answers this question and many others concerning the strategy of collaborative versions in several sectors.

Buy the report HERE