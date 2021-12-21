How to wear a silk dress for winter in 14 easy outfits

If there’s one retro trend that lasts, it’s the slip dress. The lingerie-inspired change left the confines of the boudoir decades ago when ’90s style icons like SATCs Carrie Bradshaw (who could forget the famous nude dress?), Distraughts Dear Horowitz (in white Calvin Klein), and of course Kate Moss (that sheer metallic briefs she wore to a party in 1993 was really iconic) have made sleepwear like street wear a common thing. With the recent resurgence of all things in the 1990s, the slip dress has been revived in all of its silky, form-fitting splendor, it doesn’t even look like a trend anymore.

In addition to the ’90s still having a big influence, the fall collections were filled with’ 20s-style slip dresses to suit the roaring ’20s vibe we are in right now, a stylist based at Los Angeles Catlin myers said TZR. On a more practical but related note, I think people hesitate between wanting comfort but also wanting to dress as they go out. Slip-on dresses accomplish both things [theyre] comfortable enough to sleep on, but also fancy enough for a night out, she says. The versatile wardrobe mainstay can be dressed up or down, for the day or evening, and even if you might not consider it a staple of the season, with a quick reminder on how to wear a dress silk in winter, you will find that it is actually a solid choice in cold weather.

It’s all about layers, layers and more layers. Whether you wear it over a fitted long-sleeved top, under a chunky turtleneck or cardigan, with jeans or tights, or topped with a leather jacket or overcoat, the key to your outfit. winter in a slip dress is to stack other pieces until the comfort is optimal. is reached. While this might not be the most minimalist approach to the generally straightforward staple, it allows for a huge range of styling options, from feminine and glamorous to trendy, sporty or grunge. . Plus, perhaps most importantly, you’ll be hot.

Continue below for 14 inspirational ideas for wearing a slip dress in winter.

On a textured turtleneck

Myers suggests slipping your dress over a turtleneck, but not just over your usual fluffy sweater. [Try] a turtleneck with an interesting texture like fishnet, mesh or lace, she tells TZR. It’s the perfect combo for those winter days that aren’t too much excessively cold.

With an oversized blazer

For a tone-on-tone look, Myers recommends pairing a structured blazer and belt in colors darker or lighter than your dress. Layers keep you warm while adding interest and dimension to your winter outfit. You can also use the idea of ​​the belt and the blazer as an easy way to color the block.

Pair with gloves

Fall 2021 showed a lot of opera gloves, Myers told TZR. A cashmere or leather opera glove is a good way to add extra warmth and make a statement for a more formal event, she says, recommending a combination of dress, sweater and leather glove, tone on. tone or color blocking the Valentino.

Under a loose sweater

A loose sweater makes it casual and comfortable, Myers told TZR. With a high boot, it becomes a timeless cold weather look. An oversized turtleneck will eliminate the need for a scarf and bring much-needed warmth to the look while creating a chic contrast to the silky panty that protrudes below.

Straight leg jeans

If there has been a time to try on the dress with pants trend, now is your chance, especially if early 2000s fashion is your thing. There is something easy about wearing a bodycon sweater printed over a fitted black turtleneck and jeans, like you’re already fully dressed and ready to go, then put on the dress at the last minute.

Superimposed to the maximum

No frosty gust of wind will disturb you when your set is five layers thick. Arm yourself against even the most bitter cold with this outfit formula: black skinny jeans, comfy turtleneck, long sleeve knit, slip dress and woolen coat. And since we’re focusing on comfort to an indulgent degree here, why not go ahead and wear some sneakers while you’re at it?

On a button-down shirt

Layer a crisp oxford shirt under a more bohemian-style slip dress for an edgy mix of classic and cool. According to Myers, this look is a great way to make a babydoll dress more professional or covered without hiding it under a jacket. It all comes down to this rule of diapers.

With lined jackets

For a luxurious, lounge vibe, wear a basic black dress under two lighter jackets. A patterned kimono is the perfect base layer for adding texture and detail. Then complete the look by completing it with a long duster in a bright color.

with a leather jacket

A substantial leather jacket is exactly what a flowing pastel dress needs to be wearable in winter. A black jacket in a slightly oversized fit gives the frothy dress a solid edge. For even more contrast, complete with super opaque black tights and white heels.

with a hoodie and a puffer jacket

Hey there, athleisure fanatic, here’s a look that will suit your streetwear lover soul. Start with a lace-trimmed babydoll dress (make sure the lace is at the hem, so it’s not hidden by the top layers). Then don your most comfy, loose fitting hoodie and quilted coat for an outfit that’s as comfy as it is approved by cool girls. The paparazzi will be all over you.

On a velvet top

Nothing winters a look faster than a touch of velvet. It’s the perfect combo for keeping warm with a luxurious feel, Myers tells TZR. Try an interesting jewel tone or a unique sleeve to make it really special. A flocked top in this deep jewel tone is perfect for the evening when your pull-on black dress isn’t enough on its own.

With Separate Suiting

You could just wear a blazer over your silk dress, but if you’re looking for something a little more interesting, take the menswear pattern a step further and add tailored pants underneath. A slightly flared or wide-legged style will extend the leg line, and the combination of multiple long layers looks elegant and luxurious. Go for a solid gray or pair your pants with a checked or houndstooth jacket.

with a sheepskin coat

Kiss your 90s grunge girl with this iconic combo. Wear a retro floral frock coat, a chunky sheepskin coat and black combat boots. It’s an outfit young Drew Barrymore would certainly have worn.

In black from head to toe

Wearing black is often the default when dressing for winter, but the incorporation of a mix of textures and layers keeps a monochrome ensemble from looking boring. To a mid-length black briefs, add a long knit cardigan and wool bomber jacket (bonus style points for a version with contrasting details) at the top, and blackout tights and socks at the bottom. The more layers, the better it is to make them all black.