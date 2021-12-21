Clothes thief hits a classroom | Shelbyville Times-Gazette





By DAVID MELSON – [email protected] Ten duffel bags containing nearly $ 2,000 worth of clothing were stolen Thursday night from a portable classroom at Bedford County Vocational School, JG Helton Drive. Each bag contained 20 pairs of men’s jeans and shirts, 16 pairs of shoes, 10 girls’ shirts, eight packs of men’s briefs and six jackets, Shelbyville police said. The video shows a suspect inside the classroom from 10:26 p.m. to 10:32 p.m., from 11 p.m. to 11:56 p.m. and from 12:34 to 12:47 p.m. The suspect changed clothes at one point, leaving behind a wet shirt and pants. Storage sheds behind the Shelbyville-Bedford County Senior Citizens Center, JG Helton Drive, Harris Head Start, Elm Street and Bright’s Temple Church of God in Christ, Elm Street, were also entered with nothing missing. A knife was used to open the Head Start lock, police said. The knife was found in the parking lot. The video shows a dark truck behind the building. Church hedge trimmers were found on the ground nearby. A CB radio was taken from a truck at Wayne’s Auto Repair, East Highland Street between Sunday December 12 and Sunday December 19, police were told. Other thefts investigated by the authorities: • A woman who told police she had smoked methamphetamine earlier allegedly broke into a house and a car in Apache Place on Friday night. Ashlynn Giselle Nava, 21, Cheyenne Circle, said police inside the walls of her house were trying to kill her. The car owner said Nava, whom he does not know, allegedly got into his vehicle and searched in the glove box after making his way through a bedroom window at his home and taking a cellphone. She was charged with aggravated burglary and public intoxication and held on $ 30,500 bond. • A suspect in the vehicle break-in on Saturday morning was arrested after passing out on the porch of a Myers Street house with the victim’s wallet and IDs in his jacket, police said . Christopher Keith Deweese, 56, of King Arthur Court was charged with burglary, theft of property under $ 1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on bail of $ 16,500. Deweese reportedly attempted to enter the victim’s home on East Depot Street before entering his vehicle and picking up several items. Deweese, who had been seen fleeing the scene, was identified by the victim as the suspect. He also allegedly possessed a broken crack pipe, police said. • A special Ruger LCR .38 revolver was stolen from a vehicle last week at Tillett’s Trailer Park. • A man described as white, in his forties, with a “scruffy beard” ordered $ 38 worth of food from the Serv-N-Go Market, South Cannon Boulevard, and escaped without paying on Sunday. Two German Shepherds, Zoe and Jazzy were robbed from kennels at a Coble Road home on Sunday morning, police said. A suspicious person in a dark Jeep Cherokee with red markings on the rear window has been seen in the area, according to a report from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

