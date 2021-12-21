Fashion
Fashion without fur – GLOBAL FASHION AGENDA
What was once synonymous with luxury fashion, the industry is moving further and further away from fur, as it takes into account the ethical and environmental implications of the material.
The anti-fur movement has been established for a long time (remember the Peta campaigns of the 1990s that enlisted stars like Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington stating that they’d rather go naked than wear fur.), And companies are increasingly following suit. committing to get rid of fur entirely. As a global change in the fashion industry and a landscape of growing brand engagement, in September of this year, strategic partner Global Fashion Agendas, Kering,announcementthat he was going completely fur-free.
Commenting on this decision, François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, said: For many years, Kering has sought to take the lead in sustainable development, guided by a vision of luxury that is inextricably linked with the environmental and social values. higher and standards. In terms of animal welfare, our Group has always demonstrated its desire to improve practices within its own supply chain and in the luxury sector in general. Now is the time to take a new step forward by ending the use of fur in all of our collections. The world has changed, and so have our customers, and luxury naturally needs to adapt.
After Gucci, which declared fur obsolete in 2017, all of the Group’s Houses, including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Brioni and Saint Laurent, have gradually decided to take the plunge.
Kerings is moving away from fur is indicative of the changing position of the industry on the material and is in line with other fashion houses and high-end retailers such as Prada, Michael Kors, Versace, Canada Goose , Mytheresa, Yoox Net-A-Porter, Burberry and Chanel who have pledged to go without fur in recent years. The first to adopt furless engagements are Calvin Klein in 1994, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger in 2007 and Armani in 2016.
The decision to eliminate fur isn’t just for brands. Just this month it was announcement that fashion magazine ELLE will no longer promote fur in any of its 45 international titles, whether in editorial content or advertisements. The government action has seen fur bans in Israel (with exceptions for religious observances) and California, as well as discussions of similar decisions in the UK. The Netherlands banned the breeding of mink fur in 2013 and cases such as the slaughter of mink in Denmark last year following COVID-19 outbreaks on farms have put the fur under the spotlights for reassessment. As a result, Kopenhagen Fur, the world’s largest fur auction house, has announced its intention to close by 2023. In line with growing concerns, animal welfare standards are becoming increasingly important, including including International Wool Textile Organization guidelines for sheep welfare, textile Exchanges responsible standards for leather, wool, down, mohair and alpaca, and Kerings standards for welfare -be animal.1 Learn more about Kerings Animal Welfare Standards here.)
With this change comes a significant opportunity for innovative material alternatives as brands carve out a fur-free future for themselves. Faux fur is not a safe solution when it comes to sustainability, so brands should look for alternatives that don’t compromise environmental or social costs. The latest Next Generation Materials report from the Material Innovation Initiative says consumers are ready to support this change, but the supply is currently insufficient to meet specific criteria required by industry. Thus, major investments are necessary to develop technologies and test materials. The emerging market for next-generation materials is promising, with $ 1.29 billion invested in this area of the industry between 2015 and 2021 and this investment reaching new heights in 2020.1 We have already witnessed a similar trend correlation in the food industry – the past two decades have revealed a growing concern for animal welfare, leading to a rapid movement towards meatless alternatives, this has great potential. also to be made in the fashion industry.
You can explore a range of pioneering new materials on our Innovation Forum.
THE REFERENCES
1. Material Innovation Initiative (2021). State of the Industry Report, Next Generation Materials.
