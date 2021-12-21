PrettyLittleThing poked fun at Instagram after sharing a dress that left little to the imagination

Online shoppers were taken aback after retailer PrettyLittleThing announced a string dress that left little to the imagination.

The British fast fashion boutique shared an influencer wearing the dress, called the “Extreme Split Tie Maxi Dress,” on its Instagram page to its 17.3 million followers.

Australian model Gabby Epstein is seen on the beach holding a glass of white wine and her hair pulled up in a clip, her eyes fixed on the sea, with the front panel of the black dress floating upwards.

It has three sets of ‘tie-side’ connection points, one on the back and two on the sides of the body, and in the photo Gabby only has the first two in a knot shape.

This in turn left social media users in shock, with many mocking the online retailer asking, “Where’s the dress?” ! “

PrettyLittleThing describes her as a ‘sweeping dress’ that ‘will definitely have all the attention on you’, and to pair with ‘barely there heels for your next big event’

On Gabby’s post, she captioned it: “Watching the sunset at @prettylittlething,” and the shop said of her post: “Oceanview – @gabbyepstein made us feel our feelings in the Shape Black Slinky Tie Extreme Split Dress “.

But it wasn’t long before social media users laughed at the dress, now only available in sizes 10 and 12, which shows off the legs to the waist.

One person said she “would be arrested for indecent exposure” if she wore the number, which comes in black and brown and is reduced from 22 to 11 in the sale.

Another said, “Cute but where’s the rest? “

One of them compared the “average girl” wearing this to model and influencer Gabby, saying, “Being realistic, imagine an average girl in this, I would look like I was caught in a web. spider.”

Another added, “I mean what’s the use of wearing a dang thing.

“It’s just ropes and a blanket in the front!” Hail, that’s it.

One woman asked, “What does that look like from the front, I wonder,” referring to the model’s pose that reveals her femur and makes it look like she’s not wearing anything underneath – probably because the dress would show it otherwise.

Another said hilariously, “It’s like a stringed sheet apron.”

Social media users were quick to poke fun at the dress, with most people wondering “where” the rest of the dress was.

The dress is advertised on the PrettyLittleThing website as designed for women with an hourglass figure, in their Shape line.

They describe her as a ‘sweeping dress’ that ‘will definitely have all the attention on you’, and to pair with ‘barely there heels for your next big event’.

But some people also didn’t like the model choice for the dress on the Instagram page.

A few users commented on how bad it was for their self-confidence, with one saying sarcastically, “It helps my self-esteem with a dragging belly, well done PLT huns xx”

Another said: “So there are probably seven people in the whole world who would wear this monstrosity you call a dress and this model is one of them.”

However, most of the comments have focused on the dress, or the lack of it, in terms of material and the “extreme” thigh slit.

One person just said, “Do you dress …? “

Another added: “It’s not a dress, what is Pretty Little Thing doing?”