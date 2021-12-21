Best men’s blazers 2021: stylish jackets in velor, wool and more





L Christmas was pretty dark. This year? Well, certainly the horizon at looked brighter. But the New Years festivities are approaching and there is no excuse not to look shattering for every cheerful moment. To that end, we sifted through the digital racks, ordered the selection of the best, and tested our winning top ten to lend a helping hand. It’s been a two-man task, and at 21 and 45 we’re looking for slightly different looks but we totally agree on one thing: nothing comes close to the transformative effects of a good blazer. House of Gucci Cast and Director: Adam Driver, Jack Huston, Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, Ridley Scott, Giannina Facio, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto / Invision For fashion fanatics, the mustard velvet jacket Gucci worn by Jared Leto during The Gucci house press tour (and looked sensational, we might add) hits a home run. There are also samples from some of the best labels; the understated anonymity at Maison Margiela, couture with a twist with Thom Browne, and a bit of cropped fun from Stella McCartney. Our Main Street Hot List is run by COS, the benchmark for minimalism on a less stifling budget. Not to mention the rock action offered by All Saints, and garland embroidery from Gant for those looking for a little more embellishment this winter (if not now, when?). Let us save you from tears! Here are our top ten blazers, reviewed. READ MORE Gant garland-shaped blazer < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Glove This one is a real party treat. It’s technically from the women’s section of Gant, but it has a well-cut unisex silhouette to swoon. The trendy velvet lapels are adorned with gold garland embroidery that is perfect for the big day. The main body of the blazer is made of a jacquard with a gold metallic thread and is edged with a grosgrain ribbon. I plan to take it on a lot of outings this season, although it may now mean just for the show. Buy now 425 , Glove {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements All Saints Dabin pinstriped wool-blend blazer < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> All saints This deconstructed double breasted blazer from All Saints looks like an instant classic. Its pinstripe with a peak lapel, functional buttoned cuffs and recycled lining give it a relaxed, welcoming, yet still stylish fit – perfect for a social night out with the boys or a more formal work event. The proof is in the pudding when several of your friends (and the bartender) ask you where your jacket came from. You really don’t need more social verification than that. Buy now 269 , All saints {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Gucci stretch velvet jacket with padded shoulders < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Gucci Feeling a little braver than usual after feasting on the cinematic wonder that is House of Gucci? Then this is the blazer for you. Chartreuse stretch velvet with green satin detail, padded shoulders with a shawl collar and front and chest pockets, this blazer will make sure you make the entrance to all entrances. Marking the 100th anniversary of the house and drawing inspiration from the labels’ glamorous past, this blazer reinterprets Tom Ford’s most iconic looks. Buy now 2250 , Gucci {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Maison Margiela Stripe Collar Blazer < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Margiela House Deceptively light to wear, this single-breasted wool-blend suit jacket with a notched collar in pajama stripe to create a trompe-l’oeil effect – accentuates comfort and layering to reinforce the Maison de l’Anonymat code of the lining. It has two buttons and two patch pockets with buttoned cuffs imitating a shirt. Work-in-progress tack detail can be seen on the shoulders and the four-point moniker adorns the back. Buy now 1450 , Margiela House {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Blazer All Saints MKY < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> All saints Confession Time: I have felt an affinity for this brand ever since I discovered them at Spitalfields in the mid-90s. Their striking tee-shirt graphics and attention to detail in their seams and cuts do not match. ‘have never given up. And it’s telling that All Saints is the only brand that my eight year old will wear as well despite being one of the Dads brands. This single-breasted blazer is definitely one for the holiday season, and a truly refined tailor-made piece (matching pants are also available to match). Made with durable EcoVero viscose and recycled materials with a luxurious matte Japanese satin lapel and pocket flaps that can be tucked in and tucked away, this blazer can be worn in more formal settings with a shirt or for a night out on the tiled floor with a plain t-shirt. Buy now 269 , All saints {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements COS classic fit wool blazer < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> COS This modern single-breasted blazer is designed with the fabric of Italian textile innovators Manteco. It is made from virgin wool (certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, to protect the welfare of sheep and their environment) which has been boiled for a durable, lightweight and textured finish, along with a polyester lining. 100% recycled. I really liked the regular fit, but with darts at the waist and faux horn buttons for that extra detail. You certainly won’t feel sheepish in this blazer … Buy now 150 , COS {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Thom Browne Medium Gray Super 120s Wool Twill Jacket < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Thom browne Thom Browne, the American designer known for his gray square cuts and those red, white and blue labels that stick out of his collars, has some great deals for everyone. This style, with its classic, boxy silhouette, wide shoulders and iconic pebble-colored twill, is a must-have for the festivities, but also year-round. For the upcoming Spring 2022 collection, the gray blazer is accented with angel wings that grow from the shoulder blades. Yes, it’s true. Wings. I had no idea that I had done so badly in the snow season so far, but alas. If this one doesn’t fly off the shelves, who knows what will. Buy now 1900 , Fashion matches {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Hugo Boss slim-fit double-breasted jacket < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Hugo boss You can rarely go wrong with a little double-breasted action. And this well-fitting navy virgin wool number is no exception. It sits snug at the waist and features an asymmetric black satin trim on one of its notched lapels, perfect for coordinating with classic dress pants for formal business. It’s one to keep you traditionally stylish if you’re tired of the solid black tuxedo. Buy now 349 , Hugo boss {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Short fitted jacket Stella McCartney < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Stella mccartney For those looking for a little more jazz in their solid black jackets, Stella McCartney has you covered in a crop. This style, with its wide, fitted shoulders and pointed point cuffs, is crafted from 100% recycled polyester, for a lasting glamor and glamor – quite the DNA of the brand, as loyal fans will attest. Taken from the spring 2022 collection, it is aimed at those who live in the moment and are aware of tomorrow, according to the company. And we all know what’s really trending, traceability! Buy now 725 , Stella mccartney {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Paige Chelsee Velvet Blazer in Black Cherry < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Paige I come to you once again with a women’s blazer (but I mark it unisex)! This time from Paige, the Los Angeles brand for all things Californian. Although they are known for their denim, this velor blazer is a great find. It features a peak lapel, two buttons and a sultry crimson color that gives off wonderful winter energy. I wore it, along with the matching Sloane flared pants, to a merry meal hosted by ROMANI (a brand whose SS22 women’s blazers are fabulously feathery, for the record) and felt so fashionable throughout. No complaints! Buy now 349.99 , Paige {#hasItems} Price comparison a {/ hasItems ite} {ite #items {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now a {/ items} {{#hasItems} has {/ has elements Taking everything into account, our two best are there. Little drummer, drum roll please. It was a mix between Thom browne, and school chic style, and glove, tinsel and all, for the best statement blazer. Therefore, at a lower price, Glove takes it. And on the traditional but trendy side, All Saints and its Dabin pinstripe double-breasted jacket is the wearable co-winner, and beautiful! Rock them both around the Christmas tree this year.

