The biggest fashion trends of 2022





The cult product to make people smile: The hot pink crepe dress and the green Valentinos mini dress, which combine the killer hem craze with the dopamine colors we can’t get enough of right now. Miu Miu spring / summer 2022. Valentino spring / summer 2022. Click clack, evening shoes are back Over the past few years shoes and bags have gotten very minimalist, but this season I felt like designers are designing for themselves again, Wiggins notes, calling Loewes heels to walk on shells. egg as emotional and fun. Libby Page, senior market editor at Net-a-Porter, agrees Jonathan Anderson has the Midas touch when it comes to blockbuster shoes, but says Saint Laurent’s mouthwatering platforms are the definition of glamor at high octane number. The Depop crowd expects cowboy boots to continue selling fast as our Western obsession continues to bubble, while Asal Tehrani from @Susamusa (aka Bella Hadid’s Favorite Depop Destination), says the bags are going to get even more microscopic, in keeping with our taste for ’90s and 00s flavors. Even better to let those fearless shoes do the talking. The instantly iconic take-out heels: Loewes cracked egg pumps. Loewe spring / summer 2022. Saint Laurent spring / summer 2022. Very specific vintage Speaking of the Noughties, the nostalgia is here to stay. With Nicola Brognano and Lotta Volkova leading the show at Blumarine, the 2000s resurgence we’ve been expecting is the perfect playful antidote to the dark times that were emerging, says Celenie Seidel, female editor at Farfetch. Y2K’s bright and flashy is perfectly in tune with the current spirit of breaking your own style rules, questioning your signature aesthetic, and feeling a little wild. Rhinestones, weird denim washes, tiny, plush-trimmed cardigans are all remedies. Depop vendors cannot source corsets quickly enough to meet demand. The corset trend is already reaching its peak, but I think it will continue in 2022 with unconventional materials, like denim or leather, taking the stage, says Thidarat Kaha of @archivesix, whose company is still comfortably in the train of the year 2000. Kaha also expects big business at Jean Paul Gaultier from 1995 to 1997, because the comfort of a JPG mesh top juxtaposed with the strong and emblematic print [equals] high vintage fashion on the go. The co-seller Pascale Eliza Davies, from @pascaleeliza, also sources Gaultier, expecting the brand to reinvent its archives to increase the value of original pieces, and hard-to-obtain and extremely lucrative ’90s Vivienne Westwood Boucher pieces. His best advice for the coming year? Motocross jackets are making a comeback. Start cranking those engines early and racing this biker.

