Indian runs clothing bank to help poor girls at their weddings | Philanthropy News

New Delhi, India You’ve heard of a food bank, a book bank, maybe even a toy bank. But how about a clothing bank? Well, this unique charity model is handing out wedding sarees, skirts and ankle-length dresses, donated by privileged families to women of limited means.

Led by Nasar Thootha, a taxi driver based in Thootha Village, Malappuram District, South Indian state of Kerala, India, the bank has so far helped over 260 brides disadvantaged with free outfits for the most important day of their lives.

Last year, using WhatsApp and Facebook, Thootha, 44, repatriated to Saudi Arabia, began asking people to pass on their inactive wedding dresses for the cause.

The philanthropist says he launched the clothing bank on an basis in April 2020 [Courtesy: Nasar Thootha]

As word spread, a trickle quickly turned into a flood and dozens of bulky packages containing like-new dresses began to land on her doorstep, many anonymously.

Wedding outfits are all about vanity. They are worn for a few hours and then never come out of the cupboards. Realizing this, many families have come forward to support our cause, told Al Jazeera Thootha, who worked for a food supermarket in Riyadh for more than 10 years before returning to India eight years ago.

Move on to the other needy

When the family doesn’t have the money to travel a long distance, or if one of the members is sick, the dress is sent directly to them through our network of volunteers, Thootha said, adding that he never ask families to return the dress but we encourage them to pass it on to others in need.

The donated dresses are collected from different locations in Kerala through charities and friends. After dry cleaning, they are wrapped in airtight packages and stored neatly on shelves in the humble rural abode of Thootha.

With the grace of God, I personally don’t have to invest any money in running the clothing bank. I’m just one channel through which women who need it most receive them from kind donors, Thootha told Al Jazeera.

The success of the initiatives has been such that the bank currently has over 800 dresses in stock ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 Indian rupees ($ 66 to 660) which may be suitable for Muslim, Christian or Hindu brides.

Over time, contributions began to arrive not only from all over Kerala, but also from the neighboring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as well as the Non-Resident Indian Community (NRI) of the United Arab Emirates and Arabia. Arabia.

Besides the clothing bank, Thootha also operates a taxi and ambulance service. [Courtesy: Nasar Thootha]

Mumbai-based Sakina Khan (name changed on request), 31, is the recipient of a Banarasi silk pink saree from the Clothing Bank for her wedding scheduled for December 27. She says it is the most precious gift she has ever received.

My father and uncle both passed away when the Delta variant hit India this summer. I also lost my job as a teacher. So my mother, who cooks in four households, is the only member of the family who wins. We already spent $ 5,000 on the venue and food for my wedding, so there was no more money to buy my wedding dress, said the bride-to-be.

When she reached out to Thootha on Facebook, he was very helpful, she says. With no money to travel to Kerala, she simply chose her outfit over a video call. It was delivered within a week.

When the package arrived last week, my mother and I collapsed and hugged in pure joy, Khan told Al Jazeera.

What prompted a modest man with a large family of four, his wife, parents and a disabled sister to get involved in this cause?

After I returned from Saudi Arabia, I helped state agencies rehabilitate the poor and homeless. During this time, I met many families who had difficulty arranging wedding dresses for their daughters, which are usually expensive. So I decided to help them, said Thootha.

The philanthropist initially operated the bank from his home, but admiring his dedication and expansion, a friend of his offered a one-room store for the business near his home. Thootha says he plans to move the bank to this new location in March of next year.

Does he intend to stock wedding dresses as well? After all, men also want to look stylish on their big day. Well, we haven’t received any requests for bridal outfits so far. Only brides. If we receive such requests, we may also consider storing them, he laughs.

Besides her taxi, Thootha also operates an ambulance service. Here, too, he tries to help as many people as possible. It makes rides free for those who can’t afford it.

During the pandemic, I helped many poor families transport their deceased loved ones to the crematorium for free. Usually I only charge those who can afford the ambulance. Some caring people also donate gasoline or money to maintain my ambulance, he explains.

India’s wedding industry is estimated at $ 50 billion, just behind the $ 72 billion industry in the United States, according to a report from IBISWorld, a United States-based data research company. While the rich can afford to splurge on big and big marriages, it is the poor who face immense difficulties in marrying their children.

Indian families spend large sums on place, food, clothes, jewelry and gifts for their loved ones. Loans taken out for weddings from pawn shops often result in astronomical interest rates and crippling debt for the poor. Failure to pay can also lead to public disgrace or suicides, Ranjana Kumari, an activist and director of the Center for Social Research, a women’s advocacy organization, told Al Jazeera.

In 2016, a 58-year-old farmer committed suicide along with family members in Tamil Nadus Kancheepuram district after his failed attempts to organize his eldest daughter’s wedding with her friends.

In another incident, 25-year-old Vipin (who bore only her first name) committed suicide last week in Keralas Thrissur district after failing to secure a loan for her sisters’ marriage.

According to a survey by LenDenClub, a digital loan company, marriage loans accounted for over 35% of all other loans taken by Indians. According to data analyzed by the company, the demand for marriage loans has jumped 40% in 2021 compared to 2020.