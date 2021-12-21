Jada Pinkett Smith, Son Jaden Smith Gorgeous Matrix Premiere: Pictures – SheKnows





Sunday night, Jada Pinkett Smith appeared on the red carpet for Matrix resurrections Premiere looking for a warm sizzle in a stunning monochromatic look. With his 23-year-old son Jaden Smith as a date, he towered over his baby mother in the photos. Related story

The duo were in San Francisco to celebrate the return of the beloved franchise and Jada went all out for her red carpet look. She wore a red Giambattista Valli Haute Couture minidress that featured shiny red tights, matching heels, and a dramatic train. It was the perfect futuristic wardrobe for the sci-fi movie. Jaden also added a touch of drama to her black suit with a puffy black and white sleeve. Jada pinkett smith

MEGA. The mother-son duo has always been close, but she remembered on Red table talk in 2018 a moment that devastated her as a parent: the day he decided to emancipate himself at the age of 15. “I remember precisely that day. It was probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life, ”she recalls with Jaden at the table with her. “You’ve come to a point here. You told me right away, you said to yourself, ‘Mom, I have to get out of here to live my life.’ I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I thought, “He’s right. It is now. He is 15 years old. It’s time for him to leave the house. Jada pinkett smith

MEGA. While this may seem shocking to some moms, Jada said she knew from a young age that this day would come because “he was so mature.” She felt that “he could really manage his own life” and that the sooner she “let him go, the sooner he would come back” – and it looks like he already did as Jada’s plus one when. his big night. Before you go, click here to see the best family photos of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

