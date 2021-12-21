Fashion
Start winter in a typical way
The sky begins with a little more cloud cover this morning thanks to a cold and dry front and a wave of depression sliding well towards our south. The showers flow as far north as Tennessee, but will stay there and will not cross the state border. As a result, we stay dry, but with enough humidity to keep a few clouds above us for most of the day. That being said, we’ll still get some sunshine on the case, especially as the day continues. Cooler air is seeping in behind a second cold, dry front, which will send us into our thirties for Wednesday afternoon.
A quick rebound takes us to the 50s on Thursday, then we stay soft and above normal for a while. Chances of rain seem lower over the Christmas holidays, which is good news. If we can’t have snow, we might as well not have rain. Instead, the showers seem to stay away until at least Sunday. Better chances are coming early next week. From Friday, the mornings will rise above freezing and will reside mainly in the 40s. The afternoons will be in the 50s.
Today, winter begins! While that might not be the best news, you know, because of the cold months ahead, at least we’re starting to get more daylight from here. Daylight saving time adds up, slow at first (only a few seconds), but then increases as we get closer to the spring equinox. Winter officially begins at 10:59 a.m. EST. This is when the sun’s direct rays hit the Tropic of Capricorn, or 23.44 degrees south latitude. We will have about 9.5 hours of daylight today, making it the shortest amount of daylight in the year and the longest night time at around 14.5 hours.
