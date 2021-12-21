Pac-12 announces Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Colorado Daily





Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva (12/20/21)Chevez Goodwin, USCR-Sr., F, Columbia, SC Average 18.0 points on 60 percent of shots (12-20) along with 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in a pair of wins to help USC improve to 12-0. Recorded 23 points, the team’s top – most of USC’s career – six rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the 66-61 win over UC Irvine on Wednesday. 17 of 23 points came in the second half to help the Trojans overcome an eight-point halftime deficit, punctuated by an out layup with 24 seconds left to put USC in the top of the league. four. Followed up with 13 points and eight rebounds in the 67-53 victory over Georgia Tech in Phoenix on Saturday. First career Pac-12 weekly honor, second career (Southern Conference player of the week – 2/4/20). ALSO NOMINATED: uolas Tubelis, Arizona; André Kelly, California; Keeshawn Barthelemy, Colorado; Harrison Ingram, Stanford; Marco Anthony, Utah; Emmitt Matthews Jr., Washington; Michael Flowers, Washington State. Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva (12/20/21)Harrison Ingram, STANFORDFr., F, Dallas, Texas Averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals as Stanford split two games. Finished with 13 points in Thursday’s 89-78 overtime win over Dartmouth. Against Big Green, scored seven points in the final 59 seconds of regulation – including the equalizer on the buzzer – to help Cardinal clear the seven-point deficit and force overtime, then scored the first basket of the ‘OT to give Cardinal the lead in earnest. A high of 15 points and seven rebounds in Sunday’s loss to No.17 Texas. Third honor of the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week season – the fourth since the award began in 2019-2020 (7 – Evan Mobley, USC; 4 – Zeke Nnaji, ARIZ; Isaiah Stewart, WASH). ALSO NOMINATED: Sam Alajiki, California; Lawson Lovering, Colorado.

