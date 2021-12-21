Destination XL Group, Inc. names Carmen, retail veteran





CANTON, Mass., December 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the largest omnichannel specialty retailer of tall and tall men’s clothing and footwear, today announced that on Friday, December 17,e, he appointed Carmen R. Bauza, 59, to the Company’s Board of Directors. She will serve as a director until the next annual meeting of the company’s shareholders, when she will stand for re-election. With his appointment, the size of the Board of Directors of the Company is seven members. Ms. Bauza currently sits on the board of directors of private retailer Claire’s Stores Inc. “We are delighted to welcome Carmen to the Board of Directors,” said President and CEO Harvey S. Kanter. “She will bring her expertise accumulated over more than 30 years in retail focused on growth opportunities at Walmart, HSN and Fanatics. Carmen’s extensive retail experience will help us continue to serve the Big + Tall man wherever he wants to shop: on DXL.com, the app or in one of our stores at the nationwide. Ms. Bauza was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and graduated from Seton Hill University, a private university in Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merchandising. In addition to the companies referenced above, earlier in her career Ms. Bauza also held positions at Disney and Five Below. She has also served on several boards, including Walmart de Mexico, SAB de CV (WMMVY), a $ 30 billion division of Walmart, Inc. Ms. Bauza has received many prestigious awards including Latina Executive of the Year from Latina. Style magazine; Top Women in Chain Pharmacy, from Drug Store News; Abriendo Puertas para Mujeres (Opening Doors for Women) Prize awarded by the Committee of Hispanic Children and Families of New York; and most influential woman of the year by mass market retailer. About Destination XL Group, Inc. Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading Big + Tall menswear retailer delivering a Big + Tall shopping experience that fits your body, your style, your life. The subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores in the United States as well as Toronto, Canada, Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores in the United States. and an e-commerce website, DXL.com, which offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most comprehensive selection of products online available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “DXLG”.

