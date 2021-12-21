Brooklyn Beckham’s fiance Nicola Peltz looks like Victoria Beckham at the wedding



















December 20, 2021 – 14:08 GMT



Georgia Brown

Given that Brooklyn beckham is the son of fashion icons David and Victoria beckham, it’s no wonder that his beautiful fiancee Nicolas peltz knows exactly how to style the ultimate wedding guest outfit. SEE: Brooklyn Beckham’s Vogue Cooking Video Has Fans Saying Same Stunning in an elegant bodycon dress, the actress donned a strapless black tube dress and black satin gloves for a series of photos posted on her Instagram. As if stepping off a Hollywood film set, Nicola paired her black Audrey Hepburn dress with black heeled pumps and a dazzling citrine diamond necklace. Simply magnificent! Loading the player … WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shares touching engagement story on Today Show The 26-year-old star teased her platinum blonde bob in a bouncy blow-dry, adding chunky false lashes and pink blush to finish her look. “Brooklyn took a few photos of me before a wedding,” Nicola captioned the photo series. READ: Brooklyn Beckham crushes fiancée Nicola Peltz’s ‘girls night’ with special gesture SEE: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s living room inside $ 10.5million house is not what we expected Nicola looked so glamorous in an all black ensemble Fans flooded the comments section of her post with heart emojis, many of which complimented the star on her effortless glamor. “You are absolutely gorgeous,” commented one fan, while another remarked, “So gorgeous.” We love the versatility of Nicola’s black tube dress, which can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Buy this similar piece at ASOS before it sells out! Long bandeau dress £ 13.75 / $ 28.80, Asos BUY NOW Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged in July 2020 after a nine-month relationship, with the model and photographer presenting his bride-to-be with a jaw-dropping engagement ring worth £ 350,000. The exciting news was announced on Instagram with a photo of the couple at the grounds of Beckham’s Cotswolds estate. It was accompanied by a romantic statement from Brooklyn, who wrote: “Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate to marry me and she said yes xx I’m the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best dad one day. I love you baby xx. “ Read more HELLO! American stories here The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. SALVATION! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

