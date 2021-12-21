Happenings of history: agitations disappear, corsets remain fashionable for women in the 1890s

This October 1900 Ladies Home Journal illustration shows where the 1890s were heading with corsets. Various forms of corsets remained in fashion until the United States entered World War I in 1917 and asked companies to stop making them in order to save metal for the war effort. (The History Center)

Women’s clothing underwent an interesting transition in the 1890s. Great changes took place in the way clothing was made, purchased and worn. Fashions also went from restricting to releasing women who mostly wore them.

At the time, the Victorian era with its moralistic sensibilities and the Golden Age with its crass upper-class materialism were drawing to a close.

The Second Industrial Revolution and a new era of increased freedoms for women were gaining momentum, allowing technology and new attitudes to normalize wardrobe choices across all classes.

At the start of the decade, women were covered from neck to fingertips to toes. The dresses were just a few iterations of the birdcage crinoline dresses worn during the Civil War.

Make the commotion

The hoop frames supporting the petticoats gave way to the great commotion of the 1880s.

The big bustle was a metal stand that swelled the back of a woman’s dress, giving it an ostrich silhouette. The unrest was still present in the early 1890s, but it would diminish considerably until it died down by the end of the decade.

Swell

A staple of Georgian womenswear from 60 years earlier has reappeared the leg sleeve.

Gigot is the French word for leg of meat, so think of a dress sleeve that looked like a spherical leg at the top while becoming more fitted from the arm to the wrist.

The 1890s leg of mutton started as a slight vertical shoulder puff, but looked like a real meaty leg of mutton in 1895.

Fashion historians say that women’s clothing was still a reaction back then, and therefore suggest the sudden prevalence of the light bulb as the impetus for the bulbous shape of the sleeves.

Production power

The loom (for large-scale textile production) and the sewing machine (foot-operated) had been around for 100 and 60 years, respectively, when electricity supercharged production possibilities in the 1890s.

The electric light has also extended the hours of evening activities, which has helped the emerging fashion industry dictate a new set of dress rules.

Appropriate sets for every day of the day have become a thing, high collars and long sleeves for the morning, an open collar and cropped sleeves for the afternoon and cheeky bare arms and plunging necklines for the evening. .

Influencers 1.0

Harpers Bazaar, Ladies’ Home Journal, and Vogue were among several popular women’s magazines across the country in the 1890s.

These local magazines and newspapers occasionally published fashion designs by Charles Dana Gibson, which offered ambitious images of ideal femininity.

These so called Gibson girls wore the latest fashions while exploring a new take on femininity, were athletic, often socialized, and appeared very confident when interacting with men.

Women’s clothing of the time was also influenced by men’s clothing. The shirt size has become very popular a blouse cut like a men’s shirt but embellished with lace and ruffles. This could be worn with a skirt and a jacket. The shirts were also part of a morning set called Bespoke, the First Women’s Suit.

hats on

Hats were a big and a small thing over the decade, spurred on by hat shops specializing in tailor-made and ready-to-wear hats for all occasions.

Gazette ads showed older, long-wearing women wearing wide, tall hats as well as younger women wearing small, fancy hats pinned to tall hairstyles at precarious angles.

Tall, curly ostrich feathers were popular on all hat sizes, as well as ribbons and flowers. Men’s straw canoeists were commonly worn by women around 1895.

Local women had access to particularly stylish hats during this decade. The Lyman Brothers hat shop in Cedar Rapids started out as a quaint boutique, but quickly grew into a massive, avant-garde hat distribution company that supplied materials and adornments for milliners across the country.

S curve

Twice as many women were in the workforce by the end of the decade, resulting in the ubiquity of less restrictive women’s blouse sets and suits.

Either way, the always restrictive corset remained. The S-shaped corset that created a false bustle became popular at the turn of the century.

Joe Coffey, freelance writer and content marketer at Cedar Rapids, writes this monthly column for The History Center. Comments: [email protected]

Charles Dana Gibson’s illustrations of his daughters Gibson were a major influence on the booming fashion industry of the 1890s. His illustration of leg sleeves appeared in April 1895, when sleeves were at the height of their popularity. . (The History Center)

The Cedar Rapids Evening Gazette regularly published fashion forecasts with New York signatures in the 1890s. This composite of drawings from a September 1892 article correctly predicted, this balloon sleeve promises to be very popular when the forward -arm is very adjusted. (The History Center)

This 1890 advertisement for CA Hobeins Dry Goods in the Cedar Rapids Evening Gazette shows the great commotion that was popular at the start of the decade. (The History Center)

Corsets were popular women’s clothing throughout the 1890s, as seen in this 1890 Cedar Rapids Evening Gazette ad for the Tim McCarthy & John Schindels Dry Goods store at 45 Second Ave. SE at Cedar Rapids. (The History Center)

Cycling was a sensation in the 1890s, especially among women who appreciated the mobility and exercise of the proposed activity. The Cedar Rapids Evening Gazette published an article on this young girls’ cycling costume in 1895. It was made of golden brown Kersey fabric and came with leggings and panties. (The History Center)