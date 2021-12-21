Why are there so many Final Fantasy VII Remake clothing mods?





We’ve called Final Fantasy VII Remake a scrumptious spectacle that takes FF7 in a bold new direction. Do you know what else is taking him in a new direction? Dresses. Lots of them. Modders have been working hard to weave beautiful dresses with their virtual looms at a knot pace. Oh, and they turned characters into Buster Swords and produced other equally useful stuff. Let’s take a look at some of their more interesting the creations. To give FF7R Nexus Mods page a quick glance and you’ll notice that modders only care about one thing: dresses. Characters just can’t wear their default gear because it’s boring and unglamorous. So Tifa takes it Purple dress and wutai dress and china dress. Aerith? There is a Ordinary dress and cheap dress and * sigh * Sexy dress. Any look you are looking for is covered here. All of these dresses also stay fitted for whole parties, so you can really admire their details and quilting. Cloud doesn’t escape some new clothes either. A mod gives it its gorgeous dress, which is the ultimate version of the dress he can wear in the HoneyBee scene. And it looks suitably … beautiful. If you prefer to tone it down a bit, the Bad dress won’t show your teammates as much. And now we turn to the weird weapons, which come courtesy of Adol, who replaced Cloud’s Buster Sword with Scarlet’s model. Certainly that makes sense. She is the head of weapons development at Shinra Corporation and is rather ruthless, after all. Maybe that’s his understanding of what it’s like to be a weapon. This is clearly part of his research.

Similarly, Adol and Crandiff have swapped Aerith’s guard wand with Cloud’s Buster’s sword. The sword disappears when it is held in place, but reappears when it moves and attacks. His hands also go through the grips a bit, but that’s understandable, as the size of this sword requires more than a normal grip. Now for something pretty useful. the Disabling dynamic resolution by BobG123 disables the game’s dynamic resolution scaler, which the game automatically activates when setting an FPS cap. This should mean a clearer picture for those with weaker platforms, as DRS won’t be there to lower your resolution and blur things out. So there you have it, lots of FF7 mods. many of which are dresses! Why are there so many? Because we all know fashion eclipses the performance and graphics of games. Look good, that’s all.

