Columbus Fashion Week Founder Brings Talent to Annual Show

The Columbus Weddings Show 2022 is getting closer and closer (Jan. 15-16 at the Ohio Expo Center; get tickets here ), and it will feature a number of exciting new prints. Case in point: The hugely popular fashion show featuring bridal wear for all genres is produced by Thomas McClure of the Columbus Fashion Council. Columbus Fashion Week fans will recognize McClures name; hes the mastermind behind the annual whoos who of local designers.

We caught up with McClure via video chat to discuss what to expect at the 2022 show. The following interview is edited for length and clarity.

First things first: a different company had been producing our show for many years. How did you get involved for the 2022 show?

From what I understand, when Stephen [Buzza, event and sponsorship director for USA Today Network Ventures and manager of the Columbus Weddings Show] contacted me, they watched Columbus Fashion Week over the years and the Columbus Fashion Council, the different fashion initiatives that we have implemented. And Columbus Fashion Week is of course the flagship program of the Columbus Fashion Council. So, with this platform, since 2010, we are proud to achieve a very good production. And it’s great for the city, it’s great for the glitz and glamor. But honestly, it’s really there to showcase our Ohio-based fashion designers.

But in a larger picture, it’s also a brand launch platform not just for designers, but for models, for photographers, for makeup artists, hair stylists and the team. We bring the entire industry together to make the magic happen.

So because of that, they watched and I watched them too. At one point I ran the Heyman Talent Agency here in Columbus until 2012, I was the agency director. I had booked models for the Columbus Weddings Show so I knew who they were. Stephen reached out because he said he wanted to do something different, but he also understands what Columbus Fashion Week has done in the city: it’s really connecting with people, connecting. with the public, and there is heart in it. I was therefore delighted to receive this request; I was really excited.

Columbus Fashion Week has included bridal elements in the past, but here you’re focusing entirely on weddings. Does that change the way you approach the show compared to how you approach a regular Columbus Fashion Week show?

A little. For Columbus Fashion Week, I mostly work with fashion designers, and working with designers is a little different than working with a boutique. Because a store usually has a bunch of different designers and collections. But store owners and store management have a different goal than a designer. It’s a change in my thinking process about how things should be.

And I have to remember that a lot of these shop owners are their own # 1 employees; they are the ones who are going to be there to run the store, so I have to be very respectful, very attentive to that, knowing that if we ask them to remove a dress from the display [to feature in our show], I have to understand that, # 1, this dress will not have the opportunity to be sold because now I was using it elsewhere. And n ° 2, if I take them away from their shop, that means either that they close it, or that they have to find someone else to take this time. [in the store]. So it’s just about changing my thought process.

So, at Columbus Fashion Week, the designer is hoping that someone will pick up his line to wear in a boutique, when a boutique in our show doesn’t need that to happen; they just need people to watch to say, i want this look from this the shop.

One hundred percent, yes. I know the shops are very excited to be part of the Columbus Weddings Show and The Runway Show. It just takes a different kind of work management and coordination from my team.

We’ve had a few wedding shows that we’ve done over the years during Columbus Fashion Week. It’s always fun to go to the shops, because they also have these big brands like Vera Wang, so it’s always fun to see these on the catwalk.

Which stores do you work with for the show?

Theres Dublin Bridal, Davids Bridal, Gerardo Encinas of Encinas Designs and Mens Wearhouse. What I do is actually bring the Columbus Fashion Week formula to the Columbus Weddings Show. Because it’s a very successful formula and something that I think I know Columbus is proud to really support local and connect with brands.

So, what we were going to do with the stores is to present them, back to back, on the catwalk, 10 looks each. They will be separated by an interview video of each brand, so that the audience understands who that brand is. They will all be on the same podium, each with their own little mini-show.

The biggest goal is to make sure the designs tell the story. So with that goal in mind, we have a giant screen that has been set up; from there, well see what we’re doing. It is still evolving a little. Normally what I try to do is stay away from the complicated, which I think is part of creating a successful formula for Columbus Fashion Week. I try to stay away from complicated things and make it simpler, because the more complicated parts you have, the more moving parts you have, the greater the risk of messing things up. But there is something to be said with simplicity, and also it goes with weddings.

In recent years, Show magazine and Columbus Weddings have both tried to focus more on inclusiveness. With the adoption of equal marriages in 2015, all marriages no longer have a bride or groom. Are we going to see some of that inclusiveness coming to the track as well?

Ah, 100 percent. I’ve actually spoken to Dublin Bridal and they want to make sure they showcase that diversity. What I don’t want to do on the track because I think if it’s not done right you don’t respect different communities. So on the catwalk, I wouldn’t want to present a bride with a groom, and a groom with a groom, and a bride with a bride. There is so much more to do than parading them down the runway like they’re at a wedding.

I prefer to present each look on its own and let this look do the talking. Now if that’s a gender-non-conforming look, it’s even more amazing.

I myself am part of the LGBTQ community and know that only too well. I am very sensitive to the fact that there is diversity and representation, because I think that visibility is important. And of course, being a dark, gay man, I want to make sure that we have diversity in all aspects of the parade.

I love to hear that! What else can people expect from your first show with us?

It will definitely be different from what it was before. I have a great team that I brought in from Columbus Fashion Week to help me out. And what you can expect is a bit the same as Columbus Fashion Week – there will be an opening video, a host, and then each designer or brand will feature their video right before they do their runway show. And that’s twice a day on the 15th and 16th.

I expect the crowd to like it. What I expect from the crowd is to connect with the brand and with the designer; I think this is the most important thing to remember. And these videos will really help with that.