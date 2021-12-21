6 Times Malaika Arora Has Showed Us How To Prepare And Get Risky In Red Dresses This Holiday Season





Red outfits are always on trend and the best factor is the glamor they wear at all times. Just slip into one and don’t force the accessories into your look, you hacked the code to look fabulous. Well, aren’t we all rooted forever but a lot more this holiday season? The red dresses in particular are making waves with a truck full of sensuality and girlish, you know we see the spirit of the month as ‘ready to kill’. If you’re not quite determined to roll out some easy-to-guess looks, you’ve passed into a fun space as we have Malaika Arora’s photos as a guide for December. No matter what you like, do with an unexpected twist and you’ll kill and kill. The star’s red dress set has been incredibly gorgeous and flattering, we are working to get all of this in our wardrobe ASAP. Scroll through, choose lessons, stock up on new dresses, and trade in cuts that no longer look tasteful. For a date, nothing better than a bodycon red dress to hug your curves and make a bombshell statement. The 48-year-old diva wore a sleeveless midi dress and styled her OOTN with neutral-toned pumps and a black wristwatch. Need something for your pout? Nothing more promising than a gloss to put you in a good mood. Fringes that look on fire, sign this dress very quickly! Maneka Harisinghani chose a Maison d’AngelAnn ruffled maxi dress that looked sexy with the deep neckline and straps that looked striking with studs placed on both sides. Close it with rings and strappy stiletto heels or a pair of shoes that tell you comfort in the simplest way. Have you always been the one to hit the fashion bar high note with OTT outfits? This may be another sexy choice caught by Julien Macdonald. Tanya Ghavri styled Mala in this satin one-shoulder dress that featured cutout details and a thigh slit. There was also a hot train that swept the floor but stayed warm in our hearts the day she put on this outfit. Celebrities are very fond of silver this year, in case you haven’t noticed, choose silver ankle strap heels and you’ll be on the bandwagon as well. Look how beautiful the Pataakha dancer is! If someone throws you that red is a failing hue, here’s a look that will shame the first statement. Ekwari star Tak Le showed us how to really shine in Naeem Khan’s one-shoulder outfit. You can’t tailor this outfit for a simple party, so play it smart. This see-through dress features some features worth appreciating like floral embroidery and sequins that illuminate the number in the side slit. She showed us how to pull off a drama with a red cape tied around her neck that looked pretty breathtaking. With silver accessories like bracelets, rings and stilettos, she looked amazingly dressed. We were honest when we mentioned that this edition is the gold mine of chic dresses. If you are a sneaker girl then take this as your best bet. Go for a long sleeve mini dress with a tulip skirt style hem, wrap style feature, long sleeves and a high neck. Complete your look with white Gucci sneakers and black sunglasses. An evening dress has never looked so wonderful. This Giambattista Valli x H&M tulle outfit knows how to pay particular attention to detail. From the flared batwing sleeves to the plunging neckline and asymmetric hem, it can absolutely give a party vibe too strong. Add pearl necklaces and pointed toe pumps to keep the punch. Which red dress do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also | End of the year 2021: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 9 BEST swimsuit looks of the past year

