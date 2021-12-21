Fashion
Lottie Moss stuns in a chocolate bodycon mini dress as she shows off her enviable figure
Lottie Moss shows off her enviable physique in a bodycon chocolate mini dress as she poses for PLT campaign shots at her Hollywood hotel
Lottie Moss made your heart beat faster as she donned a mini dress in fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing’s latest campaign.
The model, 23, showcased her best angles by posing in a bodycon chocolate minidress on Monday outside the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
Model Kate Moss’s sister caused a storm by also revealing numerous inks on her arms as she exited her hotel.
Wow! Lottie Moss, 23, stunned in a bodycon chocolate mini dress as she showcased her enviable figure in Hollywood on Monday
Lottie paired the flattering number that featured gathered details at the sides with matching strappy sandals that laced up her calves.
She accessorized with a contrasting white leather handbag to break up her ensemble.
Her shiny blonde locks were worn loose in a straightened style as she tucked her braids behind her.
Lottie opted for a new face for the photoshoot and she showcased her amazing skin tone.
Incredible! Lottie paired the flattering number that featured ruched details at the sides with matching strappy sandals that laced up her calves
Out and about! She accessorized with a contrasting white leather handbag to break up her ensemble
Lottie’s latest sexy photos come after she confirmed she was estranged from boyfriend Tristan Evans after a whirlwind four-month romance.
She revealed the news that she was single again in a Q&A with fans on Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that she was “actually very happy for the very first time.”
Lottie and Vamp rocker Tristan, 27, first confirmed their romance earlier this year after it emerged that they had been secretly dating since July.
Glowing: Lottie opted for a new face for the photoshoot and showcased her amazing skin tone
But model Kate Moss’s sister made it clear that things were not going well between the two, because when she answered a fan’s question asking if she was single, she replied, “Yes and actually. very happy for the first time and here are the reasons. ‘
She then responded to another fan’s follow-up question, “Will you date someone who isn’t famous?”, Which Lottie apparently gave her ex-drummer a sneaky dig.
She said: “I find that question really strange, but yes obviously I would date someone who was not famous… unlike some people.”
Opening up more to her dating history and preferences with boyfriends, Lottie explained to fans who her “type” was, joking that her type was now “malnourished men with tattoos.”
On! Lottie’s latest sexy photos come after she confirmed she was estranged from her boyfriend, Vamps rocker Tristan Evans, 27, after a whirlwind four-month romance
