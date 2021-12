Vogue Runways most read stories of 2021

At the start of 2021, the tracks were still mostly virtual, but that didn’t mean there weren’t some IRL fashion stories to report. Joe Bidens’ inauguration was a good day for American style. Lady Gagas Schiaparelli’s number was Daniel Roseberrys from Texas and what a year he had, racking up coups on the red carpet and magazine covers, Vogues October issue included. More broadly, the nomination has given back to the White House the style of diplomacy that Michelle Obama once practiced there. The messages First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sent with their wardrobe choices aligned with the conversations American fashion was engaged in during the pandemic and the BLM movement: sustainability and diversity , equity and inclusion, among them. Sustainability and the environment certainly seemed to be important to Vogue Runways readers this year. The continued interest in Emily Farras’ article on innovations in the supply of deep-sea diamonds suggests to me that not only are consumers realizing the role they are playing in depleting our natural resources, but that ‘They are also open to changing their buying habits to help start rehabilitating a planet at risk of climate. I expect to see more stories about responsible design in early 2022. I hope we will. Back on the slopes, the hems went up; the mini has become one of the key signifiers of the re-emergence style. But our subscribers still love the midday look; they clicked in droves on Steff Yotkas’ personal essay about her big Chopova Lowena dress, and the maxi is still in fashion; see: our very popular article on Bridgerton-dresses worthy of recent collections. Speaking of Bridgerton, fame remains the lingua franca of the country, but the types of celebs we noticed were different this year. An exclusive story about Naomi Osakas’ deal with Louis Vuitton replaced the model profiles that caught so many eyes in 2020. Osaka, is a role role model not only a Grand Slam winner, but an outspoken supporter on issues of racial justice and mental health. Her advocacy off the pitch earned her a spot on the red carpet at the Met Gala, where she served as co-chair at Nicolas Ghesquire Custom for Louis Vuitton in September.

