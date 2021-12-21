California snow drought ends dramatically, while other states still face shortages

By Allison Chinchar | CNN meteorologist

Thanks to multiple atmospheric river events, the average snowpack in California fell from 18% to 98% in just two weeks.

“Snowpack increases of this size are not common, but neither are they unprecedented,” Julie Kalansky, deputy director of operations at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E), Explain.

Kalansky pointed out that previous studies have shown that a jump on this scale can occur about twice every three years, but usually over an entire winter, not just December.

Although they do not have the exact rankings for every month of the year, “most of the storms in the study that we referenced for the above calculation occurred in the second half of December and later. in the season, ”Kalansky added.

The sudden change gives California its wettest start to the water year in over 40 years, thanks to several drought-causing rain and snow systems that have swept through the region in recent weeks. The year of water runs from October 1 to September 30 of the following year.

Parts of California are known for whiplash, but the rapid changes are quite noticeable given that the snowpack started so hard, after a very hot and dry November for much of the state.

Northern California is doing a little better in terms of a hydrologic year compared to last year. Although it has not reached all-time highs, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento tweeted Rainfall in the Northern Sierra is above average for this time of year and exceptionally better than the same time last year.

However, southern California has only recently been able to benefit from one of the largest atmospheric river systems.

“Tuesday’s storm that brought 1 to 2 inches of rain to coastal areas and valleys reduced our precipitation deficit,” the NWS office in San Diego said last week.

The area was so late before last week’s storm that recent precipitation has only brought the area back to where it would normally be at this time of year, rather than ahead.

California is just a western state, and not all states are equal in terms of the humidity received by recent storms.

“As the stormy December weather increased the snowpack in California, the water equivalent of snow is at record levels at some stations in NM, CO, UT, MT, WY, NV,” said the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) in a tweet.

The Sierras can collect much of the moisture from large storms, but prevent it from entering neighboring states.

A snow from the US Department of Agriculture mapping tool While parts of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona have relatively high snow water equivalent percentages, other states like Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming are struggling relative to average totals.

Colorado’s snow deficits affect millions more people beyond state borders. When the snowpack melts in the spring, it supplies the water supply to the Colorado River Basin.

Chelsea Peters, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Las Vegas, explained that the Intermountain West snowpack, or the lack thereof, can have cascading impacts on the southwestern states, especially if snowpack levels are below average for several consecutive years.

“Several years of below normal snowpack in the Intermountain West Mountains that feed the Colorado River Basin will continue to increase water stress, which was already at risk due to the increase in population,” said Peters. “We recently saw this impact on reservoir storage and lake levels in Lakes Mead and Powell. Over the past year, Lake Powell and Lake Mead both saw their lowest levels of reservoir storage in 30 years. “

More thunderstorms on the way

More rain and snow penetrate the west coast thanks to three distinct waves of humidity.

The first arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, bringing heavy coastal rains and snow to the mountains, creating dangerous travel conditions along the Cascades.

On Sunday, the low will move south into Oregon and northern California.

Snowfall totals will vary from 3 to 6 inches for the northwestern interior states, with up to 2 to 3 feet for the higher elevations of the Cascade, Sierra and northern Rocky Mountains. .

The CW3E provides for a Atmospheric river level 3 event for western states.

An atmospheric river pumps incredible amounts of moisture from the Pacific Ocean to the western states, resulting in very heavy rain and snow.

By Monday and Tuesday, heavy precipitation will spread from Washington to central California.

“Chances of rain and snow return early next week, generalizing late Monday,” NWS office in Sacramento said saturday. “A series of storms will continue this threat throughout the week until next weekend. Mountain travel is likely to be significantly affected at times. “

Over the next five days, widespread rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected along the coasts and lowlands.

