The 15 best deodorants for men to prevent body odor in 2022





Courtesy of Dove, Jack Henry, Mitchum, Helmm, Oars + Alps In the ranking of things that no one wants to hear, “you smell bad” is quite high on the list. And while shower gels, aftershaves, and hair products all do their part in keeping you smelling … decent, at a minimum … arguably no product is more effective than a deodorant. Every man should have a trusted deodorant they can rely on to maintain that freshness after showering all day. If you read this and think, I still use the same brand of deodorant that I used in college, or worse, I don’t think I need deodorant, allow us to encourage you to take the next step in improving your grooming routine (read: you absolutely need deodorant). Nowadays, there are plenty of options on the market, each with their own gadget about what ingredients they contain and what not. But, luckily, a lot of these products are actually great at doing what they’re supposed to do: make you smell great. We understand that everyone has their own preferences for what they use on their armpits. Some want a super strong antiperspirant, while others prefer natural formulas without aluminum. Whatever your ideal selection, from all-natural roll-ons to aluminum-free sprays, here are 15 of the best deodorants for men to keep you fresh and clean. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Native Deodorant You’ve probably heard an ad for Native on your favorite podcast, the brand seems to be everywhere right now. But their all-natural, cruelty-free deodorants live up to the hype. They are very effective and contain natural moisturizers and probiotics that help repel bad odor causing bacteria. Customers especially love their fragrance options, which include seasonal novelty scents, but the unscented stick is a great choice for sensitive skin. 2 DEODORANT – THE ORIGINAL This eco-friendly vegan deodorant is made without aluminum, baking soda or parabens. Its first-rate effectiveness comes in part from the cassava plant extract. It will leave you scent of vetiver and cedar wood all day long. In addition, part of the proceeds is donated to support the military and women. 3 Helmm Deodorant Helmm might be the more luxurious option, but hey, why not give your pits a little lavishness? It is formulated without parabens, phthalates or sulfates and comes in a stylish, reusable container. Replaceable interior cartridges are available through a subscription, so you never have to think about adding deodorant to your shopping list. Did we mention that the four fragrance options were concocted by a French perfumer? Yeah, seriously. 4 Dove MEN + CARE Antiperspirant Deodorant When it comes to drugstore options, this Dove men’s formula is a trusted classic. With a clean scent and long lasting wear, it also contains nourishing ingredients to hydrate your armpits. 5 Malin Deodorant + Goetz Bergamot A brand you know and love for their high-quality products, the Malin + Goetz line of all-natural deodorants is no exception. These vegan, cruelty-free sticks contain probiotic enzymes and cornstarch, without aluminum, alcohol, baking soda, or synthetic fragrances. Breathe in this one, made with bergamot extract, or try the brand’s best-selling eucalyptus scent. 6 Deodorant stick For the man who wants an upgrade from his tired drugstore shopping, a branded deodorant could be the solution to his routine. If sweating and body odor aren’t too much of a problem for you, try a product like Armani’s, which leans more toward cologne. The Acqua Di Gio fragrance blends bergamot, neroli, tangerine, rosemary and patchouli. seven Corpus Santalum Deodorant Are you looking for an optimal vegan option for sensitive skin? Corpus creates its products without baking soda, which is found in many natural deodorants, but which can be irritating to some users. Although Corpus Sticks do not contain baking soda, they are made with essential oils and botanical enzymes to nourish and protect the delicate skin in your armpits. 8 Oars + Alps Natural Deodorant One of the most effective and rated natural deodorants on the market, this vegan roll-on relies on cornstarch to absorb sweat. It’s free of alcohol, aluminum, parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, and is even made in the USA 9 Roll-On Deodorant This alcohol-free deodorant is applied for a gentle application. It effectively combats odors with a blend of essential oils, zinc ricinoleate and wasabi extract, which, despite its sound, is nothing to worry about. ten Sauvage Spray Deodorant If a spray deodorant is right for you, or maybe Sauvage is your cologne of choice, this Dior deodorant has just the right balance of scent, so it’s not too potent. It is also gentle on the skin. 11 Forest Fix Deodorant Another favorite brand of deodorant lovers is Ursa Major. Their clean yet punchy formulas contain aloe, kaolin clay, and hops – yes, the same type that goes into your beloved IPAs. Their fragrance-free base coat stick has graced many top deodorant lists, but we suggest you check out their Forest Fix Stick. One dollar of each of these fir-scented deodorants goes towards the preservation and protection of forests. 12 Natural Deodorant All Jack Henry products, including this deliciously scented deodorant, are non-toxic and synthetic free. It’s made with absorbent bentonite clay and essential oils, like juniper and eucalyptus, to keep you smelling great. Even NBA star Kevin Love recommends this one, which comes in fully recyclable packaging. 13 Anti-perspirant deodorant stick for men This fragrance-free option is arguably the best economical choice. It’s Amazon’s best-loved choice, with serious antiperspirant properties for those who sweat a lot. However, its non-irritating formula is still milder than some heavy competition, which makes it a happy medium. 14 Art of Sport Men’s Deodorant – Rise Scent You know that a deodorant designed for athletes is designed to perform. This Art of Sport option is made from natural plants like matcha and arrowroot powder to wick away moisture. Better yet, its pH is balanced. For those who aren’t anti-aluminum (and looking for more intense sweat-wicking power), consider the brand’s highly regarded antiperspirant line. 15 The Deodorant Lab Who perfumes better than Le Labo? This deodorant contains their signature blend of bergamot, lavender, violet and tonka bean. While it smells amazing, its aluminum-free herbal formula doubles as a regular deodorant. It dries quickly and without residue for maximum comfort. 