Last Call with Jay Calderin, Professor of Fashion History

Last October, the Worcester Historical Museum unveiled the new exhibit, “Pretty Powerful: 100 Years of Voting and Style,” which, through the prism of fashion, examined the last century since women were granted the right to vote. vote. Jay Calderin, professor in the fashion design department of Bostons Mass Art, specializing in the history of fashion, was contacted by WHM to make an accompanying presentation. Founder and Executive Director of Boston Fashion Week and author of The Fashion Design Reference and Specification Book, Calderin gave a virtual talk in collaboration with the museum and Tidepool Bookshop on December 16, giving his take on this historic period. His book was first published in 2009 under Form, Fit, Fashion, and reissued in 2013 with its current title, and has been translated into several languages, most recently in French. Calderin sat down with Last Call to discuss fashion as a tool for historical research, a means of societal expression and beyond the runway.

How does your book relate to the exhibition?

The book is an introduction to the fashion industry for students or anyone entering the industry. For example, chapter three deals with the history of fashion and there is a natural connection in that and the importance of researching and seeing what has been done before, but also the context of fashion and these periods. I consider fashion to be a legacy that we all inherit. This collection, in particular, is fun because it tells the story of how women’s rights have been expressed through clothing over the past hundred years.

What really struck you about the exhibition in the course of your research?

There were some very interesting pieces, but what I liked the most was that the curator did a great storytelling, in terms of regrouping. One of the first times that women entered the workforce in large numbers after World War I, the pantsuit became symbolic. This is something that we see repeated over and over again in fashion history since that time. There is also the power of clothing to express itself and which has its own section, but also to use clothing as a communication tool. The final [section] related to politics, in a way, and how that is reflected in that part of society. In particular, what I liked was that they sported a white suit because it goes back to the origins of this conversation for the suffragette movement.

These are three things that I thought were really strong for a fashion student or anyone interested, this is a great way to learn it because if you don’t have it in context, it’s just another clothing. But most museums now collect fashion because it captures a moment in time and speaks to the people who lived in these clothes and what they also dealt with.

Would you say that collecting clothes is a relatively new thing?

Yes, it wasn’t until around the 80s that clothes were shown for their cultural impact. Usually, before that, clothes were collected by museums for textiles (materials used) because that is what they considered important. Eventually they put this in the context of when they were made, who wore them and since then museums have started collecting and developing these departments and building their collections.

Similar to how art speaks of a certain time?

In this it is a documentation but it is not only in ink but something that we put on our body and how someone wanted to influence others and express themselves in their day to day life, so in a way, that tells us even more.

How about a history student studying period clothing?

It makes it personal. You can watch the story of the human being who wore it. When I see the pantsuit I think of my growing up grandmother she always wore skirts and dresses and one day she came home in a pantsuit and my grandfather lost his mind to About his wife who was wearing pants. From that point on she wore only pants, it was a declaration of independence. I always tell my students to think about how this relates to you or even go the extra mile to put themselves in that period of time to see what people were going through. What people chose to wear showed how they were dealing with what they were going through or going through. We always say something, even when we’re anti-fashion, wearing simple clothes like T-shirts and jeans, we want to be seen.

What do you hope people take away from the discussion?

I hope they feel they have access or give themselves permission to say that it can be part of their world too. Lots of people go oh it’s fashion it’s cool but not part of my life, and hope more people realize that it is part of their life and they can have fun a lot with that. The book has the same message in trying to make the industry accessible.

How were you first drawn to this field?

It started when I applied to art and music high schools and got into the ones I wanted, but the fashion industry high school offered a scholarship and we didn’t have a lot of money for art supplies so I thought I would give it a try. Then I fell in love with it because it incorporated everything I loved about graphics, theatricality, engineering, the drape. I fell in love with it all.

How do you see our current times reflected in the industry?

Fashion designers in general are much more sensitive and incorporate things that are close to their hearts in terms of causes and charities, into everything they do. Today brands have to stand up for something and designers find ways to express it in their work. It’s the most obvious way we see the fashion industry supporting all of these different issues. Stella McCartney focusing on sustainability is a prime example, her creative process automatically includes them. I see students entering the industry with all the things they are incredibly passionate about, and they think so from the minute they start school. This means that their clothes will not only have an aesthetic impact, but also a social impact.

Pretty Powerful: 100 Years of Voting and Style is on display until March 31, 2022 at the Worcester Historical Museum.