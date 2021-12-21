Uniform Shortage To Affect BMT Graduates> Air Force> Post Display





Due to a shortage of fabric used to make service uniforms, Airmen and Guardians graduate from basic military training will temporarily receive fewer uniform items. This proactive measure will allow Airmen and Guardians to have, at a minimum, a full set of duty attire while Support for Defense Logistics Agency troops is working with the manufacturer to restore full production. This fabric shortage will also affect the supply of service clothing throughout the Department of the Air Force, but BMT recruits have priority. Men and women normally receive two blue short-sleeved shirts and two blue long-sleeved shirts from BMT. In addition, men normally receive three pairs of pants and women two pairs of pants. Starting in November, some military personnel will only receive one of these items. To ensure that service members ultimately receive their full uniform complement, the DAF will provide active-duty BMT graduates with a cash allowance in their paycheck to purchase the missing uniform items available from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service when they arrive at their next duty station or school. Air Reserve component graduates will receive missing items upon arrival at their home unit, subject to availability. Burlington Industries is the sole US supplier of approved combed wool and poly wool clothing fabrics for use in all military service dress uniforms. The continued shortage of fabric supply due to labor issues and rising material costs is expected to have a greater impact on the production and availability of ceremonial uniforms from the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

