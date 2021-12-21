Detroit hails the dawn of a new era in black fashion photography





A one-of-a-kind exhibition pays homage to a current generation of black fashion photographers in Detroit. Open last weekend, The New Black Vanguard: photography between art and fashion will feature the work of 15 pioneering photographers through more than 100 portraits, editorials and essay sessions, stolen from magazines, advertising campaigns and social media. The Black experience is anything but monolithic and most of these featured artists, from Nigeria, South Africa, London and New York, are not yet 30 years old. This gives an incredibly dynamic and youthful quality of spirit to the work on display, as Nancy Barr, the museum’s curator, said. From Micaiah Carter to Campbell Addy to Ruth Ossai, the exhibition pays homage to some of today’s most in-demand designers. This includes Tyler Mitchell, who became the first black photographer to cover US Vogue, doing it with an image of Beyonce although he was already on track to changing the face of fashion imagery before that moment. Known for his depictions of black utopias, such as the series I make a pretty hood in my pink polo shirt, which he produced with Dazed in 2016, Mitchell has long sought to visualize this he calls a full range of possible expressions for a black man in the future.

The new black avant-garde first came to life as a Big Coffee Table Tome in 2019, directed by writer and critic Antwaun Sargent. Physical showcase projects were ultimately thwarted by the pandemic but institute curators persevered, believing the work deserved to be put on a platform. They all use the medium of fashion photography as a form of social justice, imprinting the black experience sometimes in new or traditional ways, Barr said. They show the vast range of black experience and black identity today. I think it’s unprecedented. Other photographers featured on the show include Dana Scruggs, the first black female photographer to shoot a Rolling stone coverage in 2019, Arielle Bobb Willis, Awol Erizku, Jamal Nxedlana, Nadine Ijewere, Renell Medrano, Adrienne Raquel, Quil Lemons, Stephen Tayo, Daniel Obasi and Namsa Leuba. It wasn’t that long ago that Bottega Veneta came down to Detroit to host her Salon 03 show, but was criticized by locals for failing to invite many of the city’s top black designers. For me, what’s even more important is that Detroit is the city with the largest black population in the country, continued Barr, this show is also helping to reach this community and the young people in this community. The New Black Vanguard: photography between art and fashion will run until April 17, 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts

