Julianne Hough has legs for miles as she poses in a minidress and sheer tights for a major career milestone

Julianne Hough certainly wowed her fans as she posed in a chic, bare-legged LBD ensemble for a big career change

Julianne Hough Was certainly in a celebratory mood when she took to social media to reveal important news to fans, looking chic while doing it. MORE: Julianne Hough wears dazzling dance-ready mini dress for magical celebration The dancer posted a series of snaps of herself on Instagram posing happily in a black mini dress with a preppy collar. The outfit showed off her incredible keen legs in the dance, which she highlighted with sheer tights, and it completed the look with a white knit open poncho and a bold red lip. Loading the player … WATCH: Julianne Hough shows off a stunning hairstyle in a tight jumpsuit Julianne has revealed through more posts that she and her friend Nina Dobrev’s wine company, Vine and Wine, are now officially listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Fans took to the comments not only to celebrate Julianne’s incredible achievement, but also to compliment her on her ensemble. MORE: Julianne Hough dons little black dress for heartfelt dance with the stars comeback “Congratulations, beautiful angel !!! So proud of you”, wrote one, while another said: “So happy for you and Nina !!! I wish [you] A lot of success.” A third added: “OMG! You are my spiritual connection, I love that look on you”, with a comment: “Wow your legs look amazing”, and many more have dropped heart emojis . Julianne rocked a chic little black dress for her wine company big time As the milestone approaches, the Dancing with the stars Alum delighted fans with holiday-themed clips from his previous shows to celebrate the holiday season. She recently posted a comeback clip of one of her performances from the special. Vacation with the Houghs, where she achieved an entire routine on roller skates. MORE: Julianne Hough Returns To Dancing With The Stars Following Her Brother Derek’s Health Problems MORE: Julianne Hough Congratulated By Fans As She Shares Heartfelt Story With Amazing Workout Video The video featured elaborate and choreographed Christmas decor, with Julianne writing, “The first time I put on roller skates, let alone dance in them, I did a death-defying trick, I blew up ships. blood and capillaries in my head (check out my stories) and sure enough I had the best time and would do it again in the blink of an eye! The dancer shared moments of festive-themed performances from the past “This is one of my all-time favorite performances from ‘Holidays With The Houghs’. Brilliant choreography from the one and only @tessandrachavez once again.” Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

