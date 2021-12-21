Fashion designer opens boutique after help from city council’s “Shops for a 1” program

One of the businesses bought under Liverpool City Council’s Shops for a Pound program has opened on Smithdown Road.

Taya Hughes recently opened her Seven Streets designer boutique.

Liverpool City Council’s Shop for 1 Business program opened the Seven Streets fashion store on December 18 and the store will officially open in 2022.

Taya will offer its own unique brands Seven Streets, Tayamika and Tayameca as well as other brands from at least 15 local designers.

After her debut at Liverpool Fashion Week (LFW) in 2015, Taya started her own clothing brand.

In 2016 Taya applied for the Liverpool City Council program which offered premises to start a business but required you to renovate the premises after purchasing it for $ 1.

That changed and a developer paid for the renovation as part of a revised program and as a result business owners like Taya pay 1 rent per week for the first three years to help his business to start.

After years of waiting, Taya finally hosted a pre-launch of Seven Streets on December 18 and is now open for business with an official 2022 launch slated for February 4.









Sky Arts producers noted her designs on Tayas’ website while researching Liverpool-based designers and chose her for the “Statues Re-imagined” program, which aired on Sky Arts earlier this year.

Taya told ECHO: “I completely got what they wanted to accomplish. The producers made sure I was comfortable, given that there was some controversy around what we were doing. were doing statues.

I picked three explorers (outside of Sefton Park Palm House) and reimagined them in a fair trade going to Africa (given their ties to slavery).

In imagining the Ruff necklaces traditionally worn by the very wealthy, such as kings and queens, I wanted to give statues a positive image by reflecting the culture using fabrics.

Anne, Princess Royal, saw Tayas working outside the Palm House in Sefton Park.









The association of West Africa and Ghana using traditional colors, Australia and the Caribbean in particular where I used the color blue to represent ocean crossings and seas around the islands.

I wanted to spark people’s imaginations.

Following Tayas’ 2015 debut at LFW, she attended a fashion event in Bristol as the only person invited from outside that locality.

Exploring what was going on in Bristol, Taya noted that a collaboration between independent brand labels was underway and this gave her the idea to start something similar in Liverpool, as nothing like this is happening.

Taya said: I know how difficult it is to have models in stock in downtown stores. They go with traditional and not independent labels.

Taking inspiration from Liverpool, originally around Seven Streets, gave birth to the Tayas Seven Streets brand.

The name Tayamaka is inspired by her African origins, as she was born in Zimbabwe and her father is from Malawi.

The similarly pronounced Tayameca brand was inspired by a dream and gave birth to this label name.

Arriving in the UK, from Zimbabwe, in his teens, Taya studied electrical engineering in London.

After graduating, she went on to study and become a Qualified Accountant, which she says "serves her well as a business owner."









Taya left London and added: When I moved to Liverpool in 2010 I wanted a fresh start as art had been a part of my life since school.

She attended Liverpool City College and graduated in Fashion Art and Design from 2010-2012.

Taya loved to recycle clothes and made a handbag from a pair of jeans, a dress with several scarves and a concept idea; makeover wedding dresses.

Many models caught the attention of friends and family at social events because Taya would create a complete outfit. This led her to make outfits for family friends.

Due to the creation of a family, Taya did not go to London as planned to do internships in fashion houses, so she started her own fashion label.

She said: My shop is a new chapter.

In 2016, Taya won a design award at the Liberty Fashion competition held in London. Three years later, in 2019, she won the Pacesetters Fashion Award in Liverpool.

The Pacesetters Business Expo is organized to bring together entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses from different backgrounds to present their products and services in order to raise awareness in the community. An event organized every year since 2017.

Following this success in 2020 she won the GAB (Gathering of Africas Best) award for her contribution to promoting a positive image of Africa and African fashion.

In the future, Taya will also design men’s fashion items.