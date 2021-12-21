Fashion
Emma Watson looks chic in a turtleneck dress with pointy pumps for the Harry Potter reunion
The highly anticipated 20th Anniversary Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts trailer released today, giving fans a taste of what the stars wore for the reunion.
In new promotional photos, Emma watson can be seen wearing a cream white turtleneck dress with long sleeves and a knee length hem with black floral details. For the shoes, she opted for a timeless pair of sleek black pumps with a high heel and pointed toe silhouette. the 31-year-old English actress, who played Hermione Grainger in the beloved Harry Potter films, also showed off some signature jewelry for the special occasion, including bold earrings and a chunky ring.
More news on shoes
The plans for the trailer also see Watson having intimate conversations with his co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.
On November 16, the Little Women actress shared a cute return photo of the three of them, announcing the special. Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my all-time favorite fictional character, she started the post. I think a reporter once said it was irritating how many times in an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting BUT I KNEW !! ! And still know.
The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special: Return to Hogwarts will air on HBO Max on New Years Day.
Slip into timeless black pumps.
Zara
To buy: Zara point-toe velvet pumps, $ 50; zara.com
Nordstrom
To buy: Schutz Lou Pointed Tip Pump, $ 98; nordstrom.com
J Crew
To buy: J.Crew Elsie suede pumps, $ 248; jcrew.com
Browse the gallery to see some of the Emma Watson’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years.
Launch gallery: Shop Emma Watson’s shoe style
The best of footwear
Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/emma-watson-looks-chic-turtleneck-220258181.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]