I dress my identical twins in color-coded clothes so I can tell them apart

A MOTHER of identical twins admitted that she dresses them in colored clothes so that she can always tell them apart.

The woman took to Reddit’s popular Am I the Asshole forum to question whether or not she was wrong in embracing the fashion choice for her sons – a move that has drawn criticism from some relatives.

“I have a pair of identical one-and-a-half-year-old twins,” she began. “My husband and I are both forgetful and having a new baby is tiring, I was afraid of confusing them.

“So we decided that the older baby, Atticus, would be blue, and the younger, Ezra, would be green.

“At first we only bought green or blue combinations, thinking that once their personality developed further, I would incorporate more colors.”

She added that both sides of the family “know we are doing this”, and many of them use it themselves to differentiate boys “although my husband and I are able to figure out who is what without a problem. (like after the bath when neither of them is dressed) “.

The boys both have their own dressers – one with a blue top and the other with a green – and the majority of their clothes, even those of the characters, are in their respective colors.

But it was at a Christmas party, when the boys arrived dressed in a blue sweater with a snowman and a green sweater with a Christmas tree on it, that things started.

“My husband’s cousin cornered me and told me that I was stifling the individuality of boys since I forced them to dress as I wanted,” she continued.

“When I told her that I would probably diversify the shirts when they were 3, maybe from 2.5 years old she went ballistic, saying it wasn’t fair to them.”

“I tried to point out that no one-and-a-half-year-old knows what he’s wearing, has a say in what gets bought, and doesn’t care either,” he said. she concluded, before asking, “Am I the asshole to dress them up in their own color and nothing else?”

The majority of people agreed that the woman was not wrong, with one writing: “There is no ‘forced’ to dress at this age.

“I miss that age when they just put their arms through the armholes as you dress them, completely ignorant of what they look like.”

“Wait until they are 4 and develop opinions like my 4 year old who dated as Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer all of December!

“But yes, at the age of 1.5, if they’re neat, neat, and warm, it doesn’t matter what they’re wearing.”

Another added: “The color code is for you and the others to tell them apart. No one is hurt here, especially not your twins.”

A third person commented, “‘Stifle their individuality’. Like a girl, they are one and a half years old.

“They, like literally every other baby on earth, have no say in how they dress. And they don’t care.

“When they care, OP (original poster) can diversify their wardrobe accordingly.”

