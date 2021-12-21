The actress responds to criticism of her dress on video





Famous Chinese actress Li Bingbing said she would take legal action against someone who filed a malicious report on her videos to Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and accused her of wearing a dress that was too revealing. A Douyin user surnamed Ma reported to the popular short videos platform on December 16 that Li’s deep v-neck blouse she wore in the short video was “too revealing and indecent and could have a negative impact on children “. Douyin accepted his complaint, responding that day that the video broke the rules and was liable to “punishment”, without specifying what the “punishment” was to be. Li’s studio said yesterday that after opening her account on Douyin, she posted two videos after being reviewed and cleared of any breach by the platform. Both videos are still on the site and can be viewed as normal. His studio has gathered evidence of the insulting and defamatory acts of the informant and will hold him legally responsible. Ma, who claimed to be a pediatrician, said he was concerned that as a public figure her overly revealing dress could have a negative impact on young people. Ma said he was not biased against Li. On the contrary, he is a fan and has watched many of his movies and TV series. The report sparked a broad online discussion with netizens questioning Douyin’s response to the complaint and his review process, as most of them viewed Li’s clothes as stylish and charming and his videos humorous and fanciful. According to a guideline on the review of short videos published by the China Netcasting Services Association, there should be no exposure of male and female genitalia, or the body should not be covered only with limbs or clothing with very little coverage. or too revealing in short videos. . Li’s dress in the video clearly did not fit into this category. Li’s first time in an English-language film was Wayne Wang’s “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan” in 2010, adapted from Lisa See’s 2005 novel of the same title. She starred in “Resident Evil: Retribution”, playing Ada Wong in 2011. In 2014, Li was featured in “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” the fourth installment of the film franchise. In 2016, Li joined the cast of “Meg”, an American film about sharks.

