Chicago winter officially arrives in record fashion; Still no measurable snow

Tuesday at 9:58 am marked the arrival of winter and with it a weather record. Barring an unforeseen snowfall later Tuesday, Chicago experienced the longest period of the cold season since records began being kept in 1871 with no measurable snowfall. The previous record dated from 2012. And forecasters say there is still no snow in sight. “We’re going to be pretty hot here before the Christmas holidays,” said Kevin Birk, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Measurable snow is defined as at least a tenth of an inch and so far this amount has not dropped at O’Hare International Airport, where Chicago weather data is recorded. For the first day of winter, the maximum temperature was forecast at 40 degrees. A cold front is expected to sweep the area with wind gusts to around 35 mph, which will make the air cooler, according to Birk. Wednesday’s high will be in the lower 30s and on Thursday it will see highs in the lower 40s with a small possible possibility of freezing drizzle, Birk said. “We’re going to be pretty hot in here before the Christmas holidays,” Birk said. He predicts the weather will be around 50 degrees with a chance of rain on Christmas Eve. “It will just be too hot for the snow,” said Birk. Denver gets first snowfall after breaking 87-year-old record 2021 Chicago Tribune. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Quote: Chicago winter officially arrives in a record fashion; Still no measurable snowfall (2021, December 21) retrieved on December 21, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-chicago-winter-record-setting-fashion.html This document is subject to copyright. Other than fair use for private study or research purposes, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information only.

