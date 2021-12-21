The 21 best looks of 2021

Billie Eilish Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue While attending the 2021 Met Gala celebrating “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” co-chair and singer Billie Eilish paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe’s tulle dress at the 1951 Oscars in a loose peach Oscar gown from the Renta. This look marked a moment in the young star’s evolutionary style, which echoed her stunning June 2021. Vogue blanket.

Harry Styles Photo: Anthony Pham via Getty Images A menswear pioneer this year, Harry Styles celebrated his first Grammy victory in one of his most standout looks – a green feather boa and a custom Gucci leather suit – for the 2021 Grammy Awards. L ‘playful accessory, presumably chosen by stylist Harry Lambert, was worn overnight, as the singer sported three different boas. And, in turn, the search for “feathered boas” online saw a massive spike after the show.

zendaya Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images It’s no secret that Zendaya – with the help of her longtime stylist Law Roach – has become a fashion icon over the years, which solidified after she became the youngest. no one to win the CFDA Fashion Icon Award this year. In one of our favorite looks so far, the actress donned a custom Balmain dress. From the high slit to the gathered details at the waist and the “wet” look, this was the perfect choice for the “Dune” premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Lady Gaga Photo: Samir Hussein / WireImage Lady Gaga has continued to push the boundaries of fashion this year, going all out for her “House Of Gucci” press tour. As she stepped out for the London premiere, Gaga had a moment in a dramatic purple dress from – of course – Gucci, which she paired with fishnet stockings and high-rise platform boots. The pleated cape shoulders are also great for a perfect photoshoot.

Kendall jenner Photo: Arturo Holmes / MG21 / Getty Images The queen of the nude dress, Kendall Jenner was jaw-dropping in a sheer nude dress with crystal trims by Givenchy for the 2021 Met Gala. Designed by Matthew Williams, the dainty gown was created after a look the late one lamented. actress Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1964 movie “My Fair Lady” and as Jenner remembered “Vogue”, Hepburn wore Givenchy designs in almost all of her films.

King Regina Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images 62,000 flakes, 3,900 crystals and 140 hours! Oscar winner Regina King sparked conversation on the Oscars 2021 red carpet in a silver-blue Louis Vuitton creation with intricate detailing, designed by Louis Vuitton Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquire in collaboration with King stylists , Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. This dress reaffirmed King’s status as the Best Dressed Star during Awards Season 2021.

Bella hadid Photo: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images Bella Hadid experienced a moment of couture during the screening of “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” at the 74th Festival de Cannes. All eyes were on the model in this avant-garde dress from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection, which featured a cutout on the chest and a necklace adorned with crystals in the shape of the bronchial passage of the lungs. .

Cardi B Photo: Richard Bord / WireImage Cardi B was not missing at Paris Fashion Week this year! In one of his stunning looks for the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” photocall, the rapper grabbed attention in an archive look from Mugler’s Fall 1995 Haute Couture collection, which featured a plunging red crystal bodice and a massive feathered coat.

Anya Taylor-Joy Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy experienced a vintage Barbie inspired moment in a pink satin Dior Haute Couture dress with a matching beret and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, styled by Law Roach, at the premiere of “Last Night In Soho” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Ever since solidifying her status in Hollywood with “The Queen’s Gambit,” the actress has continued to stick to her whimsical ’60s style.

Gabrielle Union Photo: Samir Hussein / WireImage If anyone stole the show at this year’s Fashion Awards in London, it was Gabrielle Union. The actress swept the red carpet in a neon green Valentino Haute Couture look with a chiffon cape, chosen by her stylist Thomas Christos Kikis. Union completed the look with sculptural hair, which lent itself to the “go big or come home” moment.

Timothée Chalamet Photo: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures A leader in menswear, Timothe Chalamet pushed the limits in a mushroom-adorned Stella McCartney suit and matching shirt from the Spring 2022 collection for the “Dune” photocall in London. The actor completed the look with crisp white Chelsea boots – and we would expect nothing less from his off-the-wall fashion sense.

Dakota johnson Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images All eyes were on Dakota Johnson at the premiere of “The Lost Daughter” at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The actress marveled in a sheer dress from Gucci, adorned with teardrop crystals, silver chainmail fringes and unique padded shoulders.

Kate hudson Photo: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for the Red Sea Film Festival Kate Hudson pushed the boundaries in one of her most daring looks to date for the Celebration of Women in Cinema gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Festival during the Venice International Film Festival. Hudson oozed confidence in a barely there black dress with intricate cutouts and a mega-high slit by Lebanese designer Eli Mizrahi for his label Monot.

Lil nas x Photo credit: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Lil Nas X has continued to spark sparks with her fashion choices over the past year and that sentiment was highlighted with this electric yellow Gucci suit with feather trim in a dusty pink hue at the LACMA Art + Film gala. from Gucci in Los Angeles. While the “Montero” singer became known for his more extravagant style, it was refreshing to see him go for a more polished look, which still exhibited a much desired flair.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images Everyone was holding their breath as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their red carpet debut as a couple again – and, of course, it was all about fashion, too. Ditching the baggy clothes of the early 2000s, Bennifer 2.0 looked bright and new, with Lopez in a tight white Georges Hobeika gown and Affleck in a tight-fitting black tuxedo for the premiere of “The Last Duel” in Venice.

Dua Lipa Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy 2021 was a big year for Dua Lipa in the fashion arena, as the pop star first walked the runway for Versace’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week. The “Levitating” singer started the year on a high note, stepping out with six 2021 Grammy nominations in a one-of-a-kind Versace dress in crystal mesh and adorned with a Swarovski butterfly. Versace said the twinkling gaze was, in fact, made to resemble the Northern Lights.

Megan Fox, Kelly machine gun Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia This year, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have given a whole new meaning to couples’ fashion. From coordinating colors to literally setting their nails with a chain, this couple hasn’t stopped bringing the wow factor to their matching style since they started dating in the spring of last year. For one of our favorite looks, Fox donned a pink Barbie Mach & Mach jumpsuit, while MGK wore a white suit with complementary pink details – right down to her striped socks and a butterfly on her lapel – to the iHeartRadio Music Awards. .

Kristen stewart Photo: Mike Marsland / WireImage Kristen Stewart has adopted a more glamorous style this year, while diving into her “Spencer” press tour. A Chanel brand ambassador since 2013, the actress attended the film’s London premiere in a bodycon, strapless Chanel dress with intricate beading. And Stewart gave the regal Parisian look an edgy twist, finishing it off with a wavy golden yellow bob and metallic eye shadow.

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber Photo: JOCE / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images Hailey and Justin Bieber continued to deliver effortlessly cool couple style – and this year was no exception! In an understated look for the Freedom Art Experience gallery in Los Angeles, Hailey went glamorous in a velvet gown courtesy of Alessandra Rich, which featured a plunging neckline and sheer lace slits. Justin complimented his wife’s style in a classic black tuxedo.

Jennifer lawrence Photo: Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic Jennifer Lawrence made a major red carpet comeback this year in a sparkling gold Dior dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Spring 2022 collection for the “Don’t Look Up” New York premiere. Chosen by her stylist Kate Young, the dress, which featured delicate embroidery and a floor-length pleated cape, was the perfect option, as the actress is currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.