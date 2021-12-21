Russian group Melon Fashion Group chooses banks for IPO





By Alexander Marrow and Olga Popova MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian group Melon Fashion Group has chosen Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital, Goldman Sachs and BofA to help organize its initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, two sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday. the society. Several Russian companies could go public next year, extending the wave of listings that began a year ago, if geopolitics, including tensions in Ukraine, and other risks do not thwart their plans. . A financial market source said Melon intended to be listed in the fall of 2022. A third financial market source confirmed Melon’s plan to list next year. Melon Fashion, VTB Capital and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Sberbank CIB and BofA did not immediately respond. “It’s too early to talk about an IPO right now,” Melon CEO Mikhail Urzhumtsev told Reuters earlier this month. “An IPO is one of the many business development opportunities we are considering,” he said in an interview, without providing further details. Russian companies’ interest in quoting stocks grew as the benchmark MOEX hit record highs in October, but a subsequent sell-off reminded the market of Russia’s vulnerability to external shocks . Based in St. Petersburg at a site that housed a Soviet-era sewing factory, Melon owns four fashion brands, mostly for women – Zarina, Befree, Love Republic and Sela – with around 815 stores across Russia and the United Kingdom. IEC. Melon’s revenue jumped 66% in the first nine months of 2021 to 28.3 billion rubles ($ 383.5 million), surpassing the 2020 result. Its online business grew by 7% of sales in 2017 to 34% in 2020. “We are starting to enter online outside of Russia and CIS countries and we believe this is our solution, mostly online,” said Urzhumtsev, explaining that the company plans to use e-commerce marketplaces. for it. Swedish real estate company Eastnine, which has a 36% stake, said in its nine-month report that Melon’s strong growth had opened up opportunities for divestment. It could take the form of an IPO and could take place before the summer of 2022, Eastnine said. The story continues Melon’s Creativity Center is based in St. Petersburg, where styles and stores are designed. Production is largely based elsewhere, mostly in China. Urzhumtsev said sustainability has long been important to the company, but that it is focusing on performing a thorough diagnostic of its supply chain and factories next year. ($ 1 = 738,010 rubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Olga Popova and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Mark Potter)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/russias-melon-fashion-group-picks-134351508.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos