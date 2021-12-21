Zaya Wade Models Blue Coach Evening Dress with Joey Leather Ankle Boots – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Zaya Wade presents himself as a style maven. Dwyane Wade’s daughter begins her winter vacation in style. In her latest Instagram carousel post, the 14-year-old poses in front of a garden of white flowers. Her followers couldn’t get enough of her look as she blossomed in a navy evening gown from Coach. The garment has been made of organic cotton and includes patch pockets and a zipper. Embellished with lace and ruffle details, the evening dress features romantic puff sleeves with beaded lapels. “School is out for the winter break, the sun is out for this sartorial moment ✨ @coach,” she captioned the post. Her choice of shoes also made a major statement. Wade upped his look with white socks and a pair of Coach’s Joey ankle boots, also designed by the brand. The two-tone ankle boots feature a leather upper and a chunky teal rubber sole. The ankle boot sells for $ 192.50. Two-tone Chelsea boots have become a must-have trend this year. The color block detail can enhance any look as it adds that little extra something to any outfit. Related Wade’s latest look proves she’s a fashion girl. This makes sense when you consider that her stepmother is Gabrielle Union. Dwyane and Union Power love to go out in style and are never afraid to take risks. This is not the first time that Wade has appealed to a major brand for his look. She has been spotted in several designer pieces from Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry and Gucci. In May, she celebrated her birthday as a true fashionista by wearing a Louis Vuitton skate dress from the brand’s spring 2021 collection. It also continues to achieve pioneering status by supporting emerging POC brands. The teenager was seen carrying handbags from brands owned by blacks, including Asata Maisé and Brandon Blackwood. Slip on black leather boots.

