Best and Worst Looks For Guys – Footwear News
It was a true spring awakening this year as everyone came out of what seemed like an endless cycle of quarantines and lockdowns that 2020 and early 2021 brought us due to the coronavirus. As vaccines became widely available and businesses reopened at full capacity, the fashionable people among us were more than ready to leave their homes with a new look. From the interest in “getting dressed” to the arrival of glam rock star-inspired looks on the red carpet, the menswear trends of 2021 had something for everyone.
Even a layman fashion critic couldn’t say menswear was boring this year, as there were a lot of unexpected trends too. Influences from the wild west, crop tops and cropped shorts – courtesy of Milo Ventimiglia – made a surprising impact on the times, while refined tone-on-tone clothing and wedge soles continued to gain traction. ground.
Menswear designers also had fun this year, as the joy of leaving their home office and re-entering a market in person was inspiring. From color contrasts to amplified prints, adventurous silhouettes, matching sets and the consolidation of the men’s bag trend, designers weren’t afraid to test the limits of men’s fashion appetite in 2021.
Here, FN brings together some of the best and perhaps most questionable menswear trends that have defined 2021.
The best: a new casual business
While not everyone was ready to let go of their sweat from 2020, comfort was still a priority this year even when people started returning to the office. This conundrum ultimately led to a relaxation of some of the more stringent office dress codes for men. Woven shirts and ties were traded for luxury knitwear in the form of layers under soft-constructed suits. The sneakers were traded for dress shoes and colorful accessories were added for more personality. This new look is best seen in the collections of Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli, which has admittedly always found a nice mix of casual and formal. An unexpected leader in this trend was also found in Jerry Lorenzo’s seventh collection of Fear of God.
The best: crossover costumes
A nod perhaps to the natural “sprezzatura” of Italian men, double-breasted suits are making a comeback. A staple of New York’s “Wolf of Wall Street” and “American Psycho” era, these costumes received a modern update in new fabrications and colourways as seen from Pitti Uomo 100’s peacocks in Florence in June at multiple rugs. red. Expect to see even more of them in 2022 as more men embrace their inner Patrick Bateman.
The best: a casual suit
While we’re on the subject of suits, there is another notable trend in this category emerging in 2021 – relaxed silhouettes, especially in tailored clothing. Coming back to wanting to be more comfortable in what you wear, men adopt a looser form when it comes to their suits. After all, who wants to wear a tight jacket and pants after being home for a year and a half? Shawn Mendes, Alton Mason, Justin Bieber and Dan Levy are just a few of the male style stars wearing this trend in 2021.
The best: Glam Rock Star
If you thought you saw a lot of celebrity glam male looks this year on the red carpet, you were right. Harry Styles and Machine Gun Kelly come to mind with their take on the glam rock star inspired look. These looks included details like sequins and feathers – two trims not typically found on men’s clothing. Designers like Alexander McQueen and Dior have also added more embellished items to their men’s collections. The jury is still out on whether this will spill over into men’s daily wardrobes.
The best: tone-on-tone vinaigrette
Due to working from home and not leaving your home, some may have forgotten how to dress properly for work and events. This trend is perfect for these people. Dressing in just one color, or in similar shades of the same color, has taken over celebrity wardrobes this year. Valentino’s first Couture collection for men also comes to mind to execute this concept beautifully. And, if you’re a little less adventurous with color choices, brands like Yeezy, Fear of God, and Zegna have dropped collections this year featuring a range of men’s earth tones.
The doubtful: western
Often one of the first things to appear when reflecting on iconic American fashion trends throughout history, the “western” style is making a comeback. Denim-on-demin, fringes, cowboy boots, big hats, all this evokes the image of the Far West. Designers have brought these items to the fore this year. From Dsquared2 to Ralph Lauren, and even Versace, who dressed Maluma in a western-inspired red look for this year’s Met Gala.
The Questionable: Short Shorts
It all started with this photo. No one could have imagined the social media storm caused by a seemingly innocent post-gym photo of actor Milo Ventimiglia. Sure, there were brands like Chubbies that were already touting shorter crotch shorts, but Milo was credited this year as the catalyst for men to be comfortable showing off their thighs. Prada and Fendi hope the trend will continue into next spring / summer as both houses have included this silhouette in their upcoming collections.
The doubtful: crop tops
Like cropped shorts, crop tops reappeared in some men’s closets in 2021. Bad Bunny showed off her abs on Instagram this summer in a long-sleeved knit cut. Evan Mock, still the adventurer, was also seen in the hot item. And, Fendi included a range of crop tops in its Spring 2022 collection. The Italian luxury brand offered a glimpse into how sexist items, like a crop top, could be mixed with iconic menswear basics for a new progressive look.
The doubtful: hybrid shoes
While this trend undoubtedly started before the pandemic, the need for comfortable and formal footwear was on the rise this year. Guys who didn’t want to wear sneakers to the office opted for styles that offered a “dressier” approach to comfortable shoes. Designers like Versace, Bottega Veneta, Prada and Valentino all came up with luxury offerings featuring more traditional shoe styles – like brogues, loafers, and Chelsea boots – with comfy sneaker-style soles that added both height and interest in shoes. Expect to see the same sole on men’s sandals next spring.
