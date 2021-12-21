TikTok fashion star Remi Bader shares unexpected clothing stores she loves right now

Remi Bader

If you have spent hours of your life while browsing TikTok, you may have encountered one of the Remi Bader’s realistic transport videos. A little over a year ago, the influencer and model started trying on clothes from different brands, simply showing people how certain pieces fit. Soon she was able to turn the hobby into a full-fledged career.

Yet, as Bader’s number of followers grew, so did his debt. Clothing costs money, after all, and in 2020, amid the pandemic, she was fired from her job at Tidal.

“I started to rack up my credit card bill, I was always a little careless with my money, to be honest,” she says. In the style by telephone. “I literally went down to $ 0 in my savings.”

Although she eventually started taking paychecks home through modeling jobs and later started her own business, Remi Jo LLC, she says it was Credit Karma it really helped make a difference. She has now teamed up with the financial planning firm to sing her praises.

“People think it’s just an online tool where you can determine your credit score for free, but you can watch everything related to your finances,” Bader says of the app and the site, which contains also information on loans, credit cards. , and save money. “It’s good for someone who might have college debt, or someone like me, who just ran up my credit card bill and was like, ‘How can I pay this?’ Or, now that I was in a position to pay, “How can I better manage my money?” It’s a free, easy online tool to get the information you need. “

These days Bader is doing much better in financial matters and his career is growing steadily. Besides filming realistic transport videos, she’s also partnered with fashion brands for sponsored content and even runs her own show, Pulse test with Rémi Bader, which you can stream on Peacock and the NBC app. That’s impressive to say the least, especially since Bader wasn’t even in TikTok at the start.

“At first my TikTok was dancing,” she says. “My sister was showing me these videos and I was like, ‘Why am I on this app? I refuse to be there. I never do TikTok. I don’t dance!’”

After a few months, however, Bader’s algorithm changed and she started seeing fashion items on her For You page, which sparked inspiration.

“Everyone pretended everything was perfect. Why don’t we show the right one? and the bad? I was inspired to do it. “

The 26-year-old has now become a benchmark when it comes to clothing. Seeing her store and trying on things, then giving her a hilarious, honest opinion is helpful for those wondering about size and fit.

“Wherever I’m my size I’m open to not being picky,” she admits when asked where she likes to shop. “If someone tells me he’s a size 16, I’m like, great. If it’s cute, I’m going to go online and buy something.”

Still, Bader has a few favorites and his list just keeps growing.

“Abercrombie had awesome stuff, “she says.” People think these are just jeans that Abercrombie does well, but they have jumpsuits, really cute trench coats, winter stuff so I looked there- low. I also just received a huge package from lost and a bunch of GOOD AMERICAN. Then Target, Walmart still shop there. Free people could be a fluke, but for me their XLs are a bit bigger. In fact, I got some great stuff from them. They also have a CRVY Section on their website, which a lot of people don’t know about either. I’m pretty sure their jeans fit up to size 35 which is my size. It was exciting to find stuff there when I thought I couldn’t buy there. And Asos there are so many different places.

Bader is also trying to diversify and invest in high-end clothing. She says she recently found out that Reformation and For love and lemons sells sizes extended, and she is even looking for designers like Norma Kamali | and Véronique Barbe.

“I don’t really like to stick to one thing,” she admits. Instead, its buying currency is simple. “I just want to feel good about what I’m wearing. I really get comments from people, ‘It’s too expensive.’ ‘It’s so cheap.’ I don’t care. I’m going to show everything that looks good on me and you can determine it from there. Is it affordable for you? Does it look good on you? I’m doing it just for my experience. “

At the moment Bader is looking for other winter clothes. She says she recently started layering with vests and blazers, but is hoping her runs lead her to a specific outerwear option.

“I am looking for some trench coatsshe said. “I just ordered a bunch. I hope that a this is good because it was so difficult to find one. Even though they are larger in size, the arms are still too small. I just had such a hard time getting trench coats, leather jackets, things like that, which is frustrating. I have nothing hot. I literally walk around like it’s summer. People say, “You have to put on warmer clothes. I’m like, ‘Well, once I find things that work for me, I’ll do it.’ “

For those who hope to follow Bader’s example and carry on TIC Tac more seriously in 2022, she has a few words of wisdom to share.

“I think once you have your own niche and have your own idea that you’re really passionate and want to talk and broadcast, that’s when people are going to gravitate to you,” she advises. “There are so many people who just exploded recently GirlBossCity, Emilie Mariko. They exploded out of nowhere on TikTok and that’s because they did their own thing. I think that’s the most important, finding your niche. “