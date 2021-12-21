Internet trains woman trying to change dress code at Christmas party so she can wear tracksuits

A Redditor disagreed with her mother-in-law (MIL) over the formal dress code for an upcoming Christmas gathering, leading the Redditor to say that she was planning to wear tracksuits for the event.

In his post, who has received over 10,000 interactions, u / Legal_Pay_9408 wrote that she has a complicated relationship with her husband’s family.

“MIL claims she loves me but I don’t think she does,” the Redditor wrote. “She also claims that she loves and adores her grandchildren, but will do just about anything to avoid spending time with them.”

Families rarely see each other, with the exception of vacations and family dinners. However, u / Legal_Pay_9408 wrote that she didn’t like spending a vacation with her mother-in-law because of the formal dress code.

“Everyone dresses really well, the hair and makeup are perfect,” she said. “MIL pretty much lives for this stuff. Despite the boring dress code my husband gets to see his siblings, my kids can see their cousins, and MIL ignores us most of the time anyway. “

As she looked ahead to the Christmas family reunion, u / Legal_Pay_9408 grew increasingly frustrated with the dress code, calling it “silly” and writing that it sounds like “weird competition” between the women in the family. .

When she told her mother-in-law about it, she claimed that she was told the holidays were meant to be special and that her generation was “lazy.”

“It annoyed me so I spoke to some of the younger women who also have young children,” u / Legal_Pay_9408 wrote. “One [sister-in-law] said I was ruining Christmas. Kind of agreed but said it wasn’t worth fighting with his mom. “

The Redditor’s mother-in-law caught wind of the conversation u / Legal_Pay_9408 had with the other women and asked why she was telling other guests about her. After explaining that she wanted to hear from other people what they thought about the dress code and that she found it stressful, her mother-in-law said it was “out of date” for her to ask about the code. clothing.

She went on to say that she had been called “rude” and “authorized” for thinking she could make changes to family traditions.

“It pissed me off and said she could wear anything but I will come in tracksuit and my kids will be in play clothes,” u / Legal_Pay_9408 wrote. “MIL actually laughed and said that would be my problem, not his.”

She concluded her post by acknowledging that her husband told her it would embarrass her if she wore tracksuits to the rally, but she is seriously considering wearing them.

Family reunions can be difficult for those who don’t get along with loved ones, but Scripps described a few ways so that the day goes well.

Going into the event with the mindset that it is stressful can make a person more anxious. Instead, a person may choose to reflect on some of the more positive traits of their family members.

People should also have realistic expectations of what to expect at a gathering.

“Don’t expect people to change when they have behaved the same way for years,” the article states.

Although u / Legal_Pay_9408 expressed concern, few commentators sympathized with the Redditor.

“YTA a little,” read the first comment with over 25,000 votes. “It’s his home, his family’s tradition, and you have to respect it. Especially when it’s just a dress code and not something that goes deeply against your religion and core values.”

Many agreed with the commentator, and one said she took her frustration with the dress code too far.

“There’s a difference between formal, well-dressed casual wear and your childish sweatpants menace,” the commentator wrote. “You would be embarrassing your husband and children to do something so mean your famous last fight.”

Another claimed that it was “irrelevant” u / Legal_Pay_9408 to call family members to change the dress code. They wrote that if she wanted to wear a specific type of clothing, she would have to throw a family party with that dress code.

One commentator explained that when they were children they dressed for the holiday dinner as a token of appreciation for their mother who had worked hard for the meal.

“That’s what I think too … the MIL is probably going out of its way to organize this event, and if they want people to show a certain level of appreciation by not dressing like bastards , so be it, “wrote another commentator.