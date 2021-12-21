Men’s earrings: why even lawyers and accountants adopt studs and hoops





ALWAYS YOU finds something sparkling in one of Terence Hos’ ears. The 21-year-old London student, who is about to start a job at accounting firm KPMG, wears sterling silver earrings from London jeweler Alan Crocetti to parties and conferences. He slides them over his lower or upper cartilage, where they hang like mini chandeliers encrusted with precious stones.

His college mates are equally enthusiastic. Many of them adorn their lobes, conchs (the middle of the ear) and helices (cartilage of the outer ear) with hoops, nails and pirate-shaped charms. People don’t see this as a signal towards a certain sexuality, said Mr. Ho, whose straight and gay male friends have embraced trendy earrings. They are just something cool to wear. A growing number of young men share this point of view. BTS K-Pop star Jungkook sports a string of silver hoops. Pro skateboarder and Gossip Girl star Evan Mock wears a golden helix cross on HBO Gossip Girl. And at the 2019 Met Gala, the annual extravaganza to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute, Harry Styles was memorably the boy with a pearl earring. According to Lyst, a company that tracks online shoppers’ behavior, searches for men’s earrings have increased 147% since January 2021, with earrings up 90% and helix piercings by 303. %. Queries on mono earrings are also popular, suggesting that many like to embellish a single ear. Men are hardly new to earrings. tzi, the oldest naturally preserved mummy in Europe, who lived over 5,000 years ago, had both ears pierced. The teenage pharaoh Tutankhamun too. Gold hoops emerged from the lobes of William Shakespeare, former Persian soldiers and muscular sailors, while pearl earrings were all the rage in Renaissance Europe. More recently, ’70s hippies and punks have put several piercings on one ear, and in the’ 90s fans have passed out in front of boy bands with their sparkling curls and diamond studs. Yet the extent to which men are now experimenting with different styles of earrings is unprecedented, said Saisangeeth Daswani, who analyzes fashion at global trend forecasting agency Stylus and calls it a common phenomenon. Brian Keith Thompson, owner of the famous Body Electric Tattoo in Los Angeles, said that in his 15 years as a piercer he has never seen a guy so adventurous. In the past, Mr Thompson said, men only pierced their earlobes. Now clients in their 20s and early 30s, entrepreneurs and artistic types are embracing everything from stacked lobe rings and drooping gems to cartilage cubic zirconia and tragus nails (the tragus is the shred of cartilage that covers the ear canal). It appears the lawyers, however, have yet to sign on. The avocados that I pierce must keep it on the earlobe; the courts are still very conservative, Thompson said. EAR GENIUS London undergraduate student Terence Ho, 21, wears this earring both at conferences and at parties. He appreciates that because the earrings are at eye level, people can see them instantly.

Photo:



GEORGINA FELTHAM-WHITE



With this trend comes the relaxation of dress codes in the workplace that once prohibited piercings, said Lisa Bubbers, co-founder of New York-based Piercing Chain Studs. And it’s a natural extension of the recent adoption by men of fashion and accessories that were once considered feminine, like nail polish and pearls. To many, men’s earrings seem bolder than other accessories, in part because of their visibility. Unless you wear earmuffs you can’t hide [earrings]said Sammy Shawi, 28, who works in tech sales in Los Angeles. He wears a constellation of seven hoops, chains, and nails on his left ear, and he’s loath to take them off, even when he’s playing basketball. [Earrings are] something people can see instantly at eye level, added Mr. Ho, the English student. The bling on the ears can be difficult to remove. As a starting point for more reserved guys, Ms Bubbers recommends one or two studded lobe piercings while Taylor Okata, a celebrity stylist including Mr. Mock, the Gossip Girl actor, suggests a lobe and helix piercing in the body. same ear (and advise sticking to clean classics in sterling silver or yellow gold). Mr Thompson, meanwhile, likes the earrings to be strategically scattered, not stacked neatly like shower curtain rings, and advocates wearing striking pieces mid-ear and simpler designs. somewhere else. Most importantly, you need to be comfortable in your new accessory. You can tell when someone is wearing a piercing to participate in a trend versus when they personally enjoy it, Mr. Okata said. It comes down to the attitude: is it working for you or [is the earring] weigh you down?

