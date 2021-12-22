Fashion
Jacob Elordi gushes over ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber, reportedly dating someone new
Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber quit dating a month ago after a romance that lasted just over a year.
And while they are no longer a couple, Australian actor Elordi did not let their breakup prevent him from raving about the 20-year-old model.
He recently said Men’s health magazine what he thinks of Gerber, saying, “She behaves wonderfully in public.”
Speaking of his admiration for Gerber’s approach to media attention, The kissing booth Star Elordi added: “And I learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to handle it and how to kind of be anything, you know?”
Meanwhile, Gerber is reportedly dating 30-year-old actor Austin Butler, who was previously a couple with Musical High School star Vanessa Hudgens and was also linked to actress and model Lily-Rose Depp.
Gerber and Butler were recently spotted together, after campaign star Celine broke up with Elordi.
When they were seen together, the couple allegedly took a morning yoga class, according to the Daily mail.
As for Elordi, his relationship status has also been heavily scrutinized in the press.
He was pictured with three of his ex-girlfriends, including Zendaya and Joey King (his co-stars in Euphoria and The kissing booth, respectively) at the same open-air market, but on separate occasions.
And besides talking lovingly about Gerber, Elordi adored Zendaya as well.
In an interview with Vanity Fair Last year, he said of the Emmy winner, “She’s a power in herself and so talented, so darling.”
Elordi did not hesitate to open up on other personal problems.
In a recent interview with Men’s health, he addressed the objectification of men, stressing that it is not often mentioned.
Speaking of being objectified himself, Elordi expresses his feeling of frustration.
“You’ll go to a shoot and get changed or something, and somebody’s going to say, ‘Oooaaah, would you like to watch? Can you imagine if I said to a woman, “Daaaaamn, look at your height!” “? Like, see you later. I would never do that, but I think people see it on their screens, so they think it’s okay.
He later added, “It’s a slippery slope to put all your worth in the vanity of your body’s appearance. Your body will deteriorate.
And the actor, who is known to be tall, said his height was exaggerated because of who had picked him in roles: “The thing is, they always pitch me with girls of five. feet two inches Everyone says, “You are so tall!” ‘
