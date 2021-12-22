Tucker Dordevic, Brendan Curry named to preseason All-American teams





Syracuse midfielders Tucker Dordevic and Brendan Curry won USA Lacrosse magazine The All-American preseason honors Tuesday. Dordevic was named in the second team and Dordevich was named in the third team ahead of the 2022 season. Both players are entering their fifth season with the Orange and have been on the Tewaaraton Award watchlist for the past two seasons. Dordevic and Curry were also named captains of Syracuse for the upcoming season, where Curry will become just the second triple captain in program history. Last season Dordevic finished fourth on the team in goals (23) and points (31), starting in each of Syracuse's 13 games. It was also his first full season with the Orange since his first year in 2018 after being out for more than a year due to injury. The sophomore redshirt has racked up 33 straight starts for SU with 65 points overall. Curry scored 17 goals in 2021, including six multi-goal games. He recorded a career-high seven points in Syracuse's 20-10 victory over Virginia, notching a hat trick and totaling four assists. The sophomore redshirt was named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Third All-Star Team after finishing fifth on the team in points (28) and third in assists (11).



The Syracuse 2022 schedule has yet to be released. The Orange went 7-6 last season and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Georgetown. Contact Alex: [email protected]

