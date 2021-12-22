New era of haute couture: Italy votes to close fur farming

This week, the Italian Senate’s Budget Committee voted on an amendment that will close the 10 remaining mink farms in Italy over the next six months and permanently ban fur farming throughout the country. The vote came after discussions with Humane Society International / Europe (HSI Europe) who presented practical and strategic solutions to shut down and convert fur farms into more humane and sustainable businesses in their recent report “Mink Breeding in Italy: Mapping and Future Perspectives ”.

“This is a historic victory for animal welfare in Italy, and HSI / Europe is extremely proud that our fur farm conversion strategy has played a central role in dismantling this cruel and dangerous industry in our region. country, ”Martina Pluda, director of HSI Italy, said in a statement. declaration. “There are very clear economic, environmental, public health and, of course, animal welfare reasons for shutting down and banning fur farms. ”

Once the vote passes through parliament, which is expected to take place by the end of 2021, Italy will become the 16th country to ban fur farming. Under the fur ban, the breeding of fur animals, including mink, foxes, raccoon dogs and chinchillas, and the closure of all active fur farms in Italy would come into effect on 30 June 2022. To facilitate the transition, the Ministry of Agriculture will compensate former fur breeders for a total of 3 million euros in 2022.

The fur-free future of fashion

Fur is falling out of favor with fashionistas, retailers and big brands around the world, including Italian designers GUCCI, Valentino, Prada, Armani and Versace who have all banned the use of fur in their collections in recent years. Big retailers like Macy’s, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue have also pledged to stop selling fur. And the pages of the fashion media giant She go fur-free in countries around the world.

“Today’s vote recognizes that allowing the mass rearing of wild animals for frivolous fur poses a risk to animals and people that cannot be justified by the limited economic benefits it offers to an individual. small minority of people involved in this cruel industry. Pluda said. “With so many designers, retailers and consumers pulling out of fur, converting fur farms is offering people a sustainable future that the fur trade simply cannot provide. “

In addition to banning fur farming, several governments have passed tougher fur bans, including Israel which became the first country to ban the sale of skins from cruelly sired animals earlier this year.

Fur farms spread COVID-19

A development that takes fur even further out of fashion came at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when many European mink farms, especially in the Netherlands, reported the presence of the COVID-19 virus in mink . This has led to a mass slaughter of mink in many countries and the shutdown of the mink fur industry as a public health measure. As of December 2021, 465 mink farms in 12 countries had reported an outbreak of COVID-19 around the world, including Italy, the United States and Canada. In February, the European Food Safety Agency reported that all mink farms should be considered at risk for a COVID-19 outbreak.

Hon. Michela Vittoria Brambilla, President of the Parliamentary Intergroup for Animal Rights and the Italian League for the Defense of Animals and the Environment, approves the proposal to convert HSI Europe’s fur farms as a human and sustainable way for Italy, a country that was one of the first hot spots of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 30 years of fighting for animal rights, this is the best victory. Finally, a parliamentary vote sanctions the end of the untold suffering inflicted on animals solely in the name of profit and vanity, ”Brambilla said in a statement. “Italy is the 20th European country to introduce a severe ban or restriction on fur farming: better late than never. We are now awaiting final approval of the finance law, but the political will has been clearly expressed. A dream come true that animal protection associations have been cultivating for decades in our country.

