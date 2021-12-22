Mom defends her choice to dress twins in ‘color-coded shirts’ despite criticism of viral post

A mother took to Reddit after her decision to dress her twin sons in color-coded outfits was criticized by a family member. Until now, his position generated a level of viral engagement, with individual comments exceeding 17,000 upvotes.

Assigning a specific color to each child’s clothes (and other belongings) is one of the most popular ways for parents to tell their twins apart from others. The topic is more relevant than ever, as twins are believed to be more common right now than at any time in history.

In March, it was reported that one in 42 people were born twins, or around 1.6 million children per year. North America has seen a 71% increase in the number of twins since the 1980s.

In her post, the anonymous woman, known as u / Throwaway_twin_sons_, explains that her identical twin sons are one and a half years old.

“My husband and I are both forgetful and having a new baby is tiring,” she said, adding that she “was afraid to confuse them”.

“So we decided that the older baby, Atticus, would be blue and the younger one, Ezra, would be green,” she wrote. “At first we only bought green or blue onesies, thinking that once their personality developed further, I would incorporate more colors. “

This color coordination has since been accepted by their extended family. “Most both sides of the family know we are doing this and some even use it to distinguish boys despite my husband and I being able to figure out which is which,” the mother said.

Now boys are allowed to choose their own shirts, but each chooses from their respective drawers. “The boys know which dresser is theirs, they each have an average number of shirts, but they’re either mostly blue or mostly green,” u / Throwaway_twin_sons_ wrote.

The seemingly uncontroversial practice, however, sparked debate at a recent Christmas party hosted by the family. “The boys showed up with a blue sweater with a snowman on it, [the] the other had a green sweater with a Christmas tree on it, “Mum said.” A lot of people said they were adorable. “

But things turned upside down when she was “cornered” by her husband’s cousin. “[She] told me that I stifled the individuality of the boys since I forced them to dress as I wanted, ”explained the Redditor.

“When I told her I would probably diversify the shirts when they turn [three]… She went ballistic, saying it wasn’t fair to them, ”she said. “I tried to stress that no 1.5-year-old knows what they’re wearing, has a say in what gets bought, and doesn’t care. “

Readers were quick to criticize the family member and supported the mother instead.

“The color coding is for you and the others to tell them apart. No one is hurt here, especially not your twins,” u / Acidic-Tomato said.

“Father of identical twins here. NTA. We didn’t but sometimes wish we had. We never had a hard time telling them apart back then but sometimes it’s hard to tell. ‘try to identify them on pictures, especially if it’s just one, “u / geaddaddy noted.

While the response was overwhelmingly in favor of the mother, some made sure to note that as children grow older they shouldn’t be confined to their designated color.

“I wouldn’t call you an AH at this point,” u / pinguthegreek said. “However, you need to make sure that they have the opportunity to express their own preferences when it comes to clothing and other items… so that they aren’t explicitly meant to be the twins.”

“When they start to voice their opinions, you can listen to them and adapt accordingly,” echoed u / jinxdrain.

News week contacted u / Throwaway_twin_sons_ for further comment.