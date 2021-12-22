The first time I went to Gay Skate in Oaks Park I was 19, andtoa first date with a girl from my college.Bordered by the Willamette, Oak treesLowWwild lifeRefuge, picturesque Sellwood, and thetheme parksvintagerides, the place had an exit–of–timefeel a dreamy, retro innocence.

Even in the dead of winter, when the Ferris wheel stops spinning, the ice rink windows glow orange and we can hear the faint echoes of a Prince song.

Most of what I knew about skating came from watching roller derby, thatPerfect blend of feminine creativity and tough punk rock attitude. As a young homosexual girl I was captivated by roller derbyWhich one isto the rightup there with softballand footballlike the most lesbianofsports.

My date was good in skating.I wasnot, smashing the walls of the rinks every time I needed to stop. Still, it was the perfect excuse to hold his hand.

We didn’t know it exactly at the time, but we were part of a long tradition and community of LGBTQ skateboarders here in Portland.

thethird Monday of every month for 30 years, graceful and awkward, young and old LGBTQ skaterstook overOaks Park Ice Rink.It’s been around for so long that now people who started coming to Gay Skateboarding when they were teenagers can bring their own kids to the event.

My biggest goal is to provide a safe space for everyone, says Beki Safar, who has been the event’s DJ since 2007, deploying all the pop and house hits, from Wham! and Whitney at Its Raining Men.

A roller derby superfan in his youth, like me, Safar always knew thatskating woldplayera major role in his life. And what a major role has it beenSafar even metherwoman attherink.

Back whenSafar started to slip over there, Gay Skate looked a little different. Started in 1991 as a fundraiser for the gay men’s square dance group, the Rosetown Hikers,the event attracted almost exclusively gay menat its beginningsno women and certainly no LGBTQ youth.

Safar started growing the event by collaborating with iconic regional LGBTQ magazinesJust got outandMonthly PQ.Shebrought in longtime Portland drag queen Bolivia Carmichael for DJ sets and performances. And when attendance declined in the 2010s and Oaks Park management wanted to end the event, Safar fought to save it.

In her day, she saw Gay Skate go from one event that attracted 50 people to one that attracted hundreds.

Now with theRoller Skating Rise in Popularity Thanks to TikTok, things turned supernova, she said. Hundreds of queer people and their allies arriveto show off their skills and personal flair. In fact, the event has become so popular that starting in January 2022, Oaks Park will begin featuring Gay Skateboarding twice a month, every first and third Monday.

As the event has grown, it has also become more diverse. Portland and the LGBTQ community can often be overrun with more than 21 events.CornGay skateto offersan alternative space for all ages to come together. Eight-year-olds stumble over Bambi’s legs on skates for the first time while old pros slide on suede skates they bought in the ’70s. This is one of the few truly intergenerational spaces where queer youth in Portland can bond with elders in the community.

Skating has always attracted gay people, says Emily MacKay, director of marketing and events for Oaks Park, who started working in the rink as a teenager. It really opened my eyes as a youngster to see other people totally comfortable with themselves in the open air. Years after starting work here, MacKay has two daughters who come to Gay Skate parties.

The last skate of 2021 was Gay Skates’ 30th anniversary, and the team went all out.The event served as a fundraiser forNew avenues for youth,a non-profit organization fighting against youth homelessness.There was a raffle and a cake besides the belovedfatty carnival staples like corn dogs and the taterall.

But themain event, as always,has beenthe rink. Gags of men in sparkly topsspinningedwith ease while a couple of novice skaters in patterned house dressesmixturein turn, hand in hand. Crowds ofGeneratorZ-ersrepair with anxietyedtheir hair in the corners whilea familyDea garland with their arms. A group of friendsintroduced himselfin full drag, the disco ball gleaming on their wigs. Ugly Christmas Sweaterswerea recurring theme,withchic retro rockets.

In such a welcoming place,the crowd is eclectic by nature. No two people are the same. Goths in petticoats skateDalongside men in sweatpants and Johnny Cash T-shirts.Thiswas and this is meit is a happy jumble of ages, genders, sexualities and styles. And that’s just the beginning.