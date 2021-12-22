Reba McEntire wore a dress donated by Johnny Cash for her TV debut





Before singer Reba McEntire became a well-established country music superstar, she received a useful boost to her career from Johnny Cash. When she appeared on her 1981 TV special, he told her to keep the dress he gave her to wear. Two years later, she rocked it again for her debut in what she called the “grandfather of all network tv shows”. Where did McEntire take Cash’s “beautiful” gift again? (L) Johnny Cash | Phil Dent / Redferns; (D) Reba McEntire | Paul Natkin / Getty Images Johnny Cash gifted Reba McEntire a “beautiful slim-style aqua evening dress with spaghetti straps” As McEntire shares in his 1994 book, Reba: My story, Cash invited her to appear on one of his television specials. “In 1981, I was on a wonderful TV special, Johnny Cash and ‘The Ladies of Country Music’ – Twenty of Us – with Johnny as the only man,” she writes of Man in Black. “I was very honored to have been chosen because I was really just starting out at the time; I hadn’t even done my first big tour. She shares that Cash has generously provided the dresses to wear for the “country music ladies.” Then he allowed them to keep them after the recording was finished. Of the dress Cash gave her, McEntire recalls: “Mine was a gorgeous, turquoise-style, slim-style evening gown with spaghetti straps. “ “Few TV hosts would have even thought of making such a kind and sensitive gesture, and for my part, I was very grateful.”, she continues. “It’s that kind of open-mindedness, with his great music, that made Johnny Cash a legend.” Unfortunately, the video for McEntire’s debut film Tonight show appearance is difficult to find. But the photos of the dress are floating on Pinterest. * {padding: 0; margin: 0; overflow: hidden} html, body {height: 100%} img, span {position: absolute; width: 100%; top: 0; bottom: 0; margin: auto} span { height: 1.5em; text-align: center; font: 48px / 1.5 sans-serif; color: white; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5em black} * {padding: 0; margin: 0; overflow: hidden} html, body {height: 100%} img, span {position: absolute; width: 100%; top: 0; bottom: 0; margin: auto} span { height: 1.5em; text-align: center; font: 48px / 1.5 sans-serif; color: white; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5em black} People, McEntire has worn second hand clothes his whole life and said: To have brand new clothes that shine I’m like Dolly [Parton]. I love to shine and shine all day! So it’s really no surprise that she wears an amazing outfit again to save money in the early years of her career. But that’s not the only time she’s done it. In 2018, she stepped out in a revealing red dress that surprised audiences when she first wore it at the Country Music Awards in 1993. She said People wearing that stop dress again was like seeing an old friend again. RELATED: Did Reba McEntire introduce Garth Brooks to CBD after investing in it?

