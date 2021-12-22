How Wanda Ferragamos’ strength and determination built a fashion empire





When I started working, there weren’t a lot of women running businesses in Italy. Things are different now and I am happy, although I am aware of what that entails. All women work, the only difference is that some do their jobs outside the home. Either way, housewives have to keep the books like an accountant, decorate like an interior designer, cook like a chef, and run their home like a CEO, and they have to do all of this while working as a wife and mother. . We women do everything, no matter what or where our offices are. – Wanda Ferragamo From 1960 until his death in 2018, Wanda Ferragamo was the driving force behind Salvatore Ferragamo. After the unexpected death of her husband (from which the company takes its name), Wanda took over the presidency of the fashion house in order to pursue her dream of a late partner. She was motivated by a great love for my father and for what he had created. After her death, she built the reputation for which Salvatore Ferragamo would become known around the world, a brand founded on strong moral values, respect for people and excellent product quality, daughter of Wandas Giovanna gentile recount Vanity Fair. She had an amazing heart and passion and the most important thing I learned from her is to believe in a dream and do whatever you can to make it come true. Wanda Miletti Ferragamo, 1970s At the time of Salvatore Ferragamos’ death in 1960, the brand was strictly a brand of women’s footwear. Wanda’s prowess would soon change everything. His approach was made of love and concrete. She dedicated her life to pursuing what he wanted the brand to become and she made our father’s desire to dress a woman head to toe into reality. She always reminded us not to be afraid to fail. If you’re afraid of making mistakes, you won’t get very far, says Gentile. In honor of what would have been its 100th anniversary, the Ferragamo Museum, the Ferragamo Foundation and the Salvatore Ferragamo Company will commemorate its legacy with a series of initiatives, the most significant of which is an exhibition. Entitled Women in Balance, the exhibition opened in May tells the stories of other women who, during the early years of Italy’s economic boom from 1955 to 1965, when [Wanda] became a businesswoman, helped forge a society different from the historical context in which they were born, says Gentile. It will feature women in business, arts and culture, science and those who have shaped their own identities and played a vital role in Italian culture. Wanda with her children Fiamma, Giovanna, Leonardo, Ferruccio and Fulvia Ferragamo on the roof of Palazzo Spini Feroni in 1983. Photograph by David Lees

