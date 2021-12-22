Addison Rae’s 2021 Christmas fashion is so trending





Hello, I’m an influencer now. Or at least I’m starting to dress like this now that I know what Addison Rae plans to wear for Christmas 2021. As one of the headliners of the campaign for American Eagles Holiday Collection 21, the social media star reveals the item she loves to give to loved ones, the holiday style trends she’s noticing this year, and her perfect Christmas look for 2021, which includes just about all of your daycare essentials -comfortable dress preferred. When it comes to gifting for the holiday season or whatever, Rae believes jeans will always be the way to go. I think denim is universal, all year round, she said at the AEs Holiday ’21 collection launch earlier this month. It’s always a great gift, so you can’t go wrong getting yourself a good pair of jeans. And if you’re worried about how to figure out someone’s pants size without asking, the Obsessed singer has a sneaky way to figure it out: I think I’d be like, Oh my god, your jeans are so cute. And then keep them to me, and then watch [at the size]. Thinking of the holiday trends of 2021 in particular, Rae is all about classic rock. I think the band’s t-shirts are pretty big this year, she said. An oversized fit too, I think it’s still super cute. Layering is also very important, depending on the He is all that actor. Winter fashion is a constant trend: warm, layered. Maybe I’m seeing a little more color this year. I think last year or the year before it was more neutral; now i notice a lot more colors. The personal styling choices of Item Beauty’s founders for Christmas Day echo many of the winter trends she’s talked about. When asked what items would choose to wear for the holiday season, she replied: cream puffer jacket ($ 100, AE.com) for the photos, as it will most likely be in a warm place; a pair of plain black jeans ($ 40, AE.com) because, in his own words, you can never go wrong with a pair of black jeans; Dr Martens ($ 150, AE.com); a black embossed layered t-shirt ($ 15, AE.com); and one band t shirt ($ 35, AE.com) to top it off. So basically anything I think I’m going to wear this Christmas, and probably any items you already have in your wardrobe, too. If you want to dress like Addison Rae this season, here are all the trendy items from her Holiday 21 launch day look you can buy: We only include products that have been independently selected by the Elite Daily editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

