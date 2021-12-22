Recommended reading: Germain and Sitler, “The Constitution Commandeth: Thou Shalt Not Protect The Same Subject Matter Under Design Patent And Trade Dress Laws” – Intellectual Property





United States: Recommended Reading: Germain and Sitler, “The Constitution Orders: You Shall Not Protect the Same Subject Under Design Patent Laws and Commercial Clothing”

Kenneth b germainandLouise H Sitlerprovide pre-Christmas reading material with their new article, “The Constitution Commandeth: Thou Shalt Not Protect the Same Subject Matter Under Design Patent and Trade Dress Law,” 21Chi.-Kent J. Intell Prop. 90 (2021). [Downloadhere]. This is not the first time that Ken Germain has raised this issue, as the article points out. Perhaps the solution proposed by the authors should be called the “Germain unstacking doctrine”. Summary For many years and even today, it has been assumed and even expressly asserted that it is perfectly permissible to “stack” various legal theories (concomitantly or consecutively) to protect non-functional “designs” of products. This despite infrequent but convincing arguments that available theories, including design patents and product design trade dress, both of which are based on federal laws, are not constitutionally compatible at least because of the superfluity concept. The authors of this article carefully examine the origin, nature and meaning of these two types of intellectual property protections in the context of their two constitutional bases, the patent / copyright clause and the copyright clause. commerce, and conclude that indeed “stacked” protections are not constitutionally permissible. ; the authors then recommend a viable solution which they call the “Kewanee Kompromise”. TTABlog The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought regarding your particular situation.

